Gympie thief brags about stealing ‘a proper spear gun, bro’

A “BRAZEN” Gympie thief bragged that he’d stolen “a proper spear gun, bro” in a phone call he made from jail a month after committing a spree of offences late last year.

Raffety Raymond Rolfe, 22, faced the Gympie Magistrates Court via videolink yesterday to answer for a spate of stealing offences almost eight months after he committed them, predominantly on the Southside on November 2.

The court heard Rolfe and two co-offenders began the spree the day before at the Yandina Auscare pharmacy, smashing and kicking in glass doors before “helping themselves” to drugs inside.

On November 2 the trio stole from multiple vehicles before taking “two cash donation tins” from Southside Takeaways on Exhibition Rd, running away with both.

At some point “on or around” that date, Rolfe had entered the open garage of a semi-retired man’s home and stole the spear gun.

He later entered the Southside Caltex Star Mart, retrieving a 750ml drink before requesting a pack of cigarettes and Champion Ruby tobacco at the counter.

When the attendant placed items on counter totalled the items Rolfe said “No, they’re free” and tried to make off with them, the court heard.

The attendant locked the store’s automatic doors and Rolfe returned to the counter, throwing the items down and hurling abuse at her.

Rolfe was later apprehended by a security guard.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said the Yandina pharmacy theft was a “very serious offence” and remarked that the Caltex attendant “must have been frightened”.

Mr Callaghan said two phone calls Rolfe made from prison in December summed up his “mindset” and lack of concern for “fellow citizens” at the time.

Rolfe said “Last thing I remember I just cruised into some random c**** house, not giving a f*** if he’d seen me, and took his spear gun, a proper spear gun bro” according to one of two phone statements Mr Callaghan read out in the court.

Overall Rolfe pleaded guilty to four charges of entering premises and stealing and one charge each of breaking and entering and stealing, entering premises with intent to commit an indictable offence, possessing a flick knife and possessing “about four grams” of marijuana.

Mr Callaghan gave Rolfe a head sentence of two years’ imprisonment, noting 242 days spent in custody.

Rolfe will be eligible for parole from today.