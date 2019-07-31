Menu
Gympie's Petstock wants to open a veterinarian service at their Monkland shop.
Gympie, there's going to be a new vet in town

scott kovacevic
31st Jul 2019 12:01 AM
ONE of Gympie's most popular pet stores wants to take their care to the next level.

Petstock is asking Gympie Regional Council to allow it to bring a veterinarian on board for their Monkland shop.

If approved, the vet will set up shop in the neighbouring building in use as a Godfreys Gympie showroom.

Petstock wants to open a vet's service at their Monkland shop.

The plan does not ask for any extension of the business's existing building.

However, an entry door and advertising signs will need to be constructed.

The vets is to open from 9am-5.30pm if approved.

