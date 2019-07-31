Gympie, there's going to be a new vet in town

Gympie's Petstock wants to open a veterinarian service at their Monkland shop.

Gympie's Petstock wants to open a veterinarian service at their Monkland shop. Bev Lacey

ONE of Gympie's most popular pet stores wants to take their care to the next level.

Petstock is asking Gympie Regional Council to allow it to bring a veterinarian on board for their Monkland shop.

If approved, the vet will set up shop in the neighbouring building in use as a Godfreys Gympie showroom.

Petstock wants to open a vet's service at their Monkland shop. Gympie Regional Council

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

The plan does not ask for any extension of the business's existing building.

However, an entry door and advertising signs will need to be constructed.

The vets is to open from 9am-5.30pm if approved.