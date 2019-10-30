Gympie theatre company to commit murder

Jayden Evans from the Gympie Theatre Association looks pretty shady... but does he look like a murderer?

THE Gympie Theatre Association are out for blood with a new murder-mystery theatre restaurant.

The show, Oh, Horrors! It’s Murder! has been in production since late July and will be full of monsters, murderers and madmen.

With a house of horrors, a murder and a precious jewel stolen, the Hamilton Museum is thrown into chaos. Lieutenant Morrow, along with the audience, have the hard task of interrogating the suspects and catching the killer in the room.

Could it be the curse of Menkaura?

Was it a museum guard?

Perhaps it was the Professor’s wife, jealous of the time committed to his work?

Or was it the wealthy museum patron shocked at the “tabloid” nature of the exhibits displayed with her generous donations?

Co-director Jess Thoroughgood, also playing the feisty lawyer Elvira Gray, says it is a challenging script that is testing the cast’s improvisation skills.

“We really can’t plan for the audience interrogation, we have to be confident in our character and think on the spot,” she said.

GTA like to plan their annual theatre restaurant for around this time and advertise it as a great way for businesses and social groups to end the year.

“It’s a fun environment where all the food is taken care of and you can have a few drinks while enjoying the show,” Mrs Thoroughgood said.

She and co-director Pam Burton invite you to enjoy the house of horrors, the three course meal and test out your detective skills on one of the four performances running on November 22, 23, 29 and 30 at the Gympie Civic Centre.

Tickets cost $55 per person, including the three course dinner, and are available from eventfinda.com.au or through the ticket box at the Gympie Civic Centre.