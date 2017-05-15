Gympie Theatre Association to tell region's history

ACTING UP: Young Catherine and James Nash will be appearing in the first of three GTA plays at the Show as part of the G150 celebrations.

GYMPIE Theatre Association Inc (GTA) was thrilled when late in 2016 it was approached by the Gympie Show Society to perform at the Show.

For your viewing pleasure, GTA will be presenting three shows each of the three days of the show to celebrate the 150th birthday of Gympie.

Written specifically for the G150 celebrations by local writers, these performances have brought the community together with actors and singers sourced through local theatre groups, schools and singing schools.

The first, in a traditional pantomime style and featuring children as the cast, begins with the separation of Queensland from New South Wales. The call out was made to help with state finances by offering a reward to find gold.

Enter James Nash! Several towns are explored where gold was discovered and quickly depleted. In the meantime James meets his soon-to-be wife, discovers a gold mine at Gympie, and attempts to claim the reward offered by state toffs.

This golden nugget was written by Debi Galloway- Richards and directed by Bernie Murphy.

The next performance is set up to the 1950s and focuses on the serious topic of world wars and in particular the enlistment process.

Based on the real life story of the ancestors of writer Tom Thornhill, we follow the application process for many of the Gympie locals.

A predominantly male cast leads with a couple of strong female characters supporting the process. Andrew Newton directs this war-time drama, which we suggest you march in and watch.

The final show is hosted by Johnny O'Keefe who narrates the story from before his visit in 1960 to closer to the present day. He reminisces about motor vehicles coming to Gympie, the Muster and the demise of several landmarks.

It touches on local myths and legends, as well as local scandals.

Written by Bernie Murphy and directed by Belinda Hansen, this is one show that will get your toes tapping and you can sing along with.

It's sure to make you "wanna shout!”

Finally, don't miss the Grand Parade on Friday where GTA will have a float showcasing performers from the shows.