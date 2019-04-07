Gympie, the town that got lost in the mail

NASHVILLE, Queensland was world famous for gold, even under its other name - Gympie.

Nashville, Tennessee is more famous for gold records.

Apparently it was easy to get the two confused... so easy that the Nashville gold field was ultimately renamed Gympie, despite the popularity of the city's founder James Nash.

And apparently, Gympie people still feel the same way.

The issue of changing the name back to Nashville was raised this week by the Gympie Chamber of Commerce.

From reader reaction, the idea does not seem to be any more popular now than it was 150 years ago.

For a time, way back in 1868, the gold field had two names and this apparently led to disagreement and confusion.

One illustration at the time was a letter to the editor published in this newspaper, under its original name, The Nashville Times, on September 19, 1868.

A correspondent called RR complained of his "no small trouble” receiving letters from England bearing "Nashville” on the address.

They were delivered only after a roundabout journey via Nashville, Tennessee.

They had left London the previous April and were "just to hand... having travelled to Nashville, USA, (and) sent back to London for postage again to Nashville in Australia”.

RR complained he had been charged 10 pence extra for delivery of subsequent letters, on top of their six-penny stamp.

He started his campaign to change the region's name by suggesting the paper change its name to get things rolling.

"Would it not be desirable,” he wrote, "to call it the Gympie Times?”

It seems no one was game to take on the popular gold discoverer James Nash while he was here. But he went to England to spend some of his substantial fortune and the name appears to have been changed in his absence.

Gympie region historian Elaine Brown said yesterday the region had been known by both names around the first gold discovery.

As RR predicted, the newspaper's name quickly led to the city being called Gympie.

James Nash was left with Nash St, to bear his name.

The new name is derived from the Aboriginal word for a nasty stinging plant, Gimpy-Gimpy, apparently found on the banks of Gimpy Creel.

"That was an alternative spelling,” Mrs Brown said.

The bush is said to thrive wherever the forest canopy is broken by a creek or road.

And the creek is still there, though not really noticed by motorists on the Bruce Highway near Chatsworth.

Although it may seem strange that the entire region has been named after a tiny creek and an unpleasant stinging bush, it cannot be said that the region was a leader in political correctness through its use of an Aboriginal word.

The name just stuck and that was all, because there was an important ford across the Mary River at that spot and cattle were driven from Widgee Station onto this side of the river at a point everyone started to call Gympie.