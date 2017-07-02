Gympie the sleeping giant of tourism

A TOWN WITH POTENTIAL: Tony Goodman is ready for this year's Winter Trees on Mary festival.

GYMPIE has been described as a sleeping giant and on July 26, the Winter Trees on Mary celebration in the main street of town will showcase the vibrancy the town has to offer.

The free event is in its third year, and will incorporate street performers, growers' market stalls and shop specials, as well as the best beanie competition and the best dressed tree competition along the length of the street.

Thousands of people are expected, and Mary St businessman and event founder Tony Goodman says Winter Trees on Mary is the jewel in the crown of the Four Season events and Gympie is a sleeping giant in terms of potential.

"I see the Gympie region like a sleeping giant ready to be awakened and the wakening agent is creating a strong, dynamic and vibrant town centre that will ripple out to everyone in the community,” Mr Goodman said.

"This is a great example of a community coming together socially, commercially and culturally to make something special.

"Communities don't just happen, we have to create, build and nurture them and for that to survive we must engage and attend to them.”

There will be up to 40 trees decorated along the boulevard of Mary St, with schools, daycare centres, clubs and organisations 'adopting' a tree.

"I feel an immense pride in seeing a whole community come together to support the traders in Mary St who are going through challenging times,” Mr Goodman said.

He said the growth of the region shows the potential as a vibrant, tourist-driven, food town becoming a reality.

"Because of the housing boom in the region, we are seeing many new people making Gympie their home and are coming from other areas that are expecting events like these,” he said.

"Gympie Regional Council has made it a mission to revitalise the Town Centre, including the spectacular revamp of Smithsfield St to make it 'Eat Street' friendly.

Mr Goodman has been a major driver of these events over the past two-and-a-half years, but he said it would not be possible without the contribution of the council and the community.

"Mayor Mick Curran and his team at the council have had the foresight to see that if you have food, wine, street theatre and entertainment with good promotion, people will come.”

Mr Goodman said the horse and cart ride would be a big hit at this year's festival.

For more information on Winter Trees on Mary, check The Gympie Times, the council website or the Winter Trees on Mary Facebook event page.