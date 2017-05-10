Gympie: Welcome to wet Wednesday

The Gympie region is in for a wet Wednesday

GYMPIE is in for a wet Wednesday with widespread rain set to close in on the region for most of the daylight hours.

Since 9am yesterday Gympie has received 12mm, five of which fell in the hour just after 5am this morning.

Sunshine Coast Airport collected 38mm of rain during the 24 hours to 9am today, most of which fell within one hour early this morning. This was their heaviest rain since Cyclone Debbie passed through at the end of last month.

Bureau of Meteorologist forecaster Michael Knepp said the sky will probably drop another 10ml over the course of the day, taking the total to above 20ml since yesterday.

The next 12 hours in Gympie: Heavy rain is predicted for most of the day. Contributed

Weatherzone's Ben Domensino said the gloomy conditions are being caused by an upper-level trough crossing the state from west to east, combined with moisture-laden winds flowing off the Coral Sea.

In the afternoon the outlying westerly areas should see clear skies while the whole region will be clear by the evening leading into a fine and sunny day tomorrow, Mr Knepp said.

Winds will be fresh on the coast today blowing south to south easterly.

While there was a bite in the air yesterday afternoon, the forecaster said the minimum temperature overnight of 15.6 degrees was right on average for May in Gympie, but it's tomorrow morning when things get cold.

When the rain clears the temperature is predicted to drop to 11degrees overnight tonight with a maximum of 24 degrees during the day tomorrow.