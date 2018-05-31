Gympie temperatures plummet, with winter here to stay

GYMPIE is set for a chilly start to winter with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting minimum temps to hover between 5 and 7 degrees over the next few days before a warm change early next week.

While last year's first day of winter was slightly colder at 4.4 degrees, there have not been two consecutive single figure starts to winter since 2011

BoM forecaster Annabelle Ford said the low temps were a result of a cold front making its way through southeast Queensland.

"It is set to continue over the next couple of days so we will still get those southerly winds.

"There will be sunny days but chilly mornings,” she said.

The cold front stems from a high pressure system over southern Australia and is shifting slowly east over south eastern Australia over the next few days.

With the relative humidity currently at 46 per cent, the cold snap is affecting the entire southern Queensland corner up to Hervey Bay.

Yesterday, Roma and Oakey recorded minimums of around 0 degrees, while Stanthorpe was minus 1.

The BoM yesterday released its 2018 winter outlook which follows one of Australia's warmest autumns on record and its second-warmest summer on record.

Southern mainland Australia has also had one of its driest autumns on record.

For Gympie, we will not see rain at least for another week or two with the BoM predicting only a small chance of a shower within the next fortnight.

Australia's main climate drivers, El-Nino-Southern Oscillation and the Indian Ocean Dipole are in a neutral phase, meaning there is no strong shift in the outlook towards widespread wetter or drier conditions, according to the Bureau.