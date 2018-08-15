Gympie temperatures could break four decade record

BIG CHILL: Gympie residents could expect more cooler nights ahead with the chance to break a four decade long spell set in 1977.

IF YOU woke up this morning feeling cold, you'd be correct.

Gympie temperatures plummeted to 3.7C overnight causing thick fog - and there's more yet to come.

The forecast released on the Bureau of Metereology site predicts temperatures to drop below -1C by Tuesday, not far off the record set on August 1, 1977 when Gympie reached -1.8C.

The driving force behind the cooler nights is attributed to the cold and dry airmass, Bureau of Metereology forecaster Janine Yuasa said.

WEEKLY FORECAST: Gympie temperatures are set to plummet by next week. Bureau of Metereology

"We have less cloud cover and light wind regime, bringing morning temperatures below average,” she said.

Next Tuesday another cold trough is moving through the Gympie region, with temperatures expected to drop below -1C.

"The last couple of years we've had warmer winters compared to the one we're facing now,” Ms Yuasa said.

"This week is cold, but there's more cold days yet to take place.”

Gympie forecast for the next few days: Thursday 6C, Friday 5C, Saturday 5C, Sunday 5C, Monday 4C and Tuesday -1C.