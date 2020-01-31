Gympie temp to spike to 38C in coming days

DRY, intense heat is going to drive the stickiness out of the Gympie air in the coming days as we head into a low-intensity heatwave.

The first days of February are expected to top 35C, almost five degrees above average, before the real spike on Monday when the mercury is forecast to hit 38C.

This spike will exceed the hottest day of the year so far that was recorded on January 21 at 37.5C, but won't beat this summer's record of 41C on December 16 last year.

It's been the story of the summer - with this month tracking two degrees hotter than average, with the maximum averaging at 33.1C.

Hot and dry is the forecast for the coming seven days in Gympie. Courtesy of Weatherzone.

Drier air pushing in from the south and south east is responsible for the change, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Shane Kennedy said, and is likely to deliver little rain.

"It should be drying out compared to what we've seen," Mr Kennedy said.

"The prolonged dry air pushing into the south creating all the heat affecting south eastern Australia will start moving east and pushing the heat upwards."

He said the result would be a low-intensity heatwave because it will be short-lived with night-time temperatures only one or two degrees above average.

Average temperatures are forecast to return on Wednesday with a top of 30C expected.

There is a slight chance of storms and showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, he said.

FAST FACTS:

Gympie's average maximum summer temperature

December: 31.3C

January: 31.3C

February: 30.4C

Gympie's average maximum temperature for this summer

December 2019: 34.4C

January 2020 (to date): 33.1C

Gympie's hottest days for this summer

January 21, 2020: 37.5C

December 16, 2019: 41C