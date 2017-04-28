Gympie temp drops to match coldest day of the year

FOR the second time this month Gympie has woken up to a snap chill as temperatures plummeted to 7c.

At 8c below the average for this time of year, the shock drop equals the same one Gympie received two weeks ago, on April 11, when the mercury also dipped to 7c.

The cold crept in late yesterday as a trough moved from the region, swapping average temperatures for an icy blast that had the temperture sutiign on single digits just before 1 am.

From 4am the temperature hovered between 7-8c before reaching its coldest point at 5.40am this morning.

ICY: Reaching a low of 7 degrees Friday is predicted to be the coldest day out of the next 7. Forecast courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

Gympie joined the rest of the state with Toowoomba (6c), Coolangatta (10c) and Cooktown (19c) all experiencing their coolest temperature since October this morning. The lowest in the state was 4c at Applethorpe, while Brisbane's 13.5C was the lowest in five months for the capital city.

But the sudden cold surge still had a few degrees to go before it broke major records - the coldest Ap[ril day in GYmoie ever recorded was 3.6c on April 30, 2008.