Gympie teen's tough climb to the top

KICKING GOALS: Charlotte Blackwood prepares for the Queensland Academy of Sport under-15s side.

KICKING GOALS: Charlotte Blackwood prepares for the Queensland Academy of Sport under-15s side. Troy Jegers

RUGBY League: Gympie's Charlotte Blackwood is closer to her dream of being a professional league player.

Her selection in the 2019 Queensland Academy of Sport under-15s female squad came as a surprise.

"I broke my leg this year and I was out for most of the season, so I thought my chances for rep sides wouldn't have been high,” she said.

Under-14s girls Tia McLellan and Charlotte Blackwood received the club's encouragement award. McLellan and Blackwood are the two girls in establishing the inaugural under-14s girls side.

"I was so shocked when I first heard, it was pretty exciting.”

The launch of NRLW has inspired Blackwood to pursue her dream.

"I didn't even know they made teams for girls and ever since I saw the women's league, it was my goal to just go as far as I can,” she said.

Under 14s player Charlotte Blackwood preparing for the upcoming season. Rebecca Singh

"Since the Broncos women's side came to Gympie, I want to play professionally and aim to get to that level and play for Queensland.”

Blackwood is in recovery for her leg and looking forward to unleashing her side step.

"I started as a fullback this year and I am still new to this position, so I would like to learnt to this position to the best it can be played,” she said.

Charlotte Blackwood hopes to side step around the defence.

As the opportunities for women expand in all sports, Blackwood said girls from Gympie should take advantage of opportunities for women expanding in all sports.

"It's the perfect time for girls as the momentum grows for women's sport,” she said.

Junior Rugby League under-14 girls - Gympie Devils fullback Charlotte Blackwood. LEEROY TODD

"This time last year Tia (McLellan) and I were pushing for a Devils girls under-14s side; now I am preparing for the QAS under-15s.

"You just have to start playing because you never know how far you can potentially go.”

Blackwood heads to the Queensland Sport & Athletics Centre at Griffith University in January.