Gympie teen's tough climb to the top
RUGBY League: Gympie's Charlotte Blackwood is closer to her dream of being a professional league player.
Her selection in the 2019 Queensland Academy of Sport under-15s female squad came as a surprise.
"I broke my leg this year and I was out for most of the season, so I thought my chances for rep sides wouldn't have been high,” she said.
"I was so shocked when I first heard, it was pretty exciting.”
The launch of NRLW has inspired Blackwood to pursue her dream.
"I didn't even know they made teams for girls and ever since I saw the women's league, it was my goal to just go as far as I can,” she said.
"Since the Broncos women's side came to Gympie, I want to play professionally and aim to get to that level and play for Queensland.”
Blackwood is in recovery for her leg and looking forward to unleashing her side step.
"I started as a fullback this year and I am still new to this position, so I would like to learnt to this position to the best it can be played,” she said.
As the opportunities for women expand in all sports, Blackwood said girls from Gympie should take advantage of opportunities for women expanding in all sports.
"It's the perfect time for girls as the momentum grows for women's sport,” she said.
"This time last year Tia (McLellan) and I were pushing for a Devils girls under-14s side; now I am preparing for the QAS under-15s.
"You just have to start playing because you never know how far you can potentially go.”
Blackwood heads to the Queensland Sport & Athletics Centre at Griffith University in January.