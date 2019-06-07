Gympie teens take to Brisbane's biggest stage today

RUGBY UNION: Two James Nash State High School union players have the chance to showcase their talent on the main stage tonight.

Brae McAllister, 17, and Micah Bromley, 16, will play in the schoolboy rugby curtain raiser to the Queensland Reds and the Blues Super Rugby clash at Suncorp Stadium.

This is the second time McAllister will lace up his boots for this contest.

Gympie school rugby - Brae McAllister, 17. Bec Singh

"They selected a few players from combined high schools around the Brisbane and Sunshine Coast area and we play each other in the curtain raiser,” he said.

"I did it last year off the bench but hopefully this year I get to start.

"There was a bit of pressure, I wasn't quite up to that level yet. I was still learning but hopefully I can use it for this year.”

With hopes of playing for the Reds in the future, McAllister has spent the year working on his game.

"I was pushing to have a good year this year and pushing to make the Stingrays or Queensland Country,” he said.

"Hopefully go to the city next year while I am at uni and play some colts rugby down there.”

New to the competition, this will be Bromley's first time playing in the curtain raiser after a year excelling in school rugby.

"I think I have been performing better in my rucks and tackles and I think I am getting better at team playing,” he said.

"I have been doing Wide Bay for two years now and I have really gotten into my rugby since.”