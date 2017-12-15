Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Gympie teenage storm cracking into the NRL

GYMPIE'S STORM: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is causing a stir in Melbourne in his bid to break into the Storm's NRL senior team.
GYMPIE'S STORM: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is causing a stir in Melbourne in his bid to break into the Storm's NRL senior team. Melbourne Storm
Rowan Schindler
by

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gympie's latest rugby league product, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is loving life in Melbourne as he stakes his claim to crack into the Storm's NRL senior team.

The talented 17-year-old second rower has rocketed up the development line and signed a contract with the Melbourne Storm earlier this year.

 

 

The Melbourne Storm posted a video of Tino earlier this week, profiling the former Gympie Devils player as he trains under the watchful gaze of head coach Craig Bellamy.

"I'm loving it, it's been tough but I'm learning something new every week, every day and just getting amongst the boys, and I'm loving it here, it's been great," Tino told Storm TV.

"Craig's always helping me out because I'm a young boy here, plus the older boys they're all helping me out, giving me tips on what I can do better and what I can improve on for the next training session."

LOVE GYMPIE SPORT? FOLLOW THE TOPIC BY CLICKING HERE.

The teenager was born in Orange, New South Wales, but calls Gympie home.

"I was brought up in Widgee, it's a small town near Gympie," he stated.

"There's a lot more people here (in Melbourne) - it's a small country town, Gympie," Tino said. "It's a good move."

Topics:  gympie gympie devils melbourne storm nrl rugby league sport sunshine coast falcons tino fa'asuamaleaui

Gympie Times
86kms from the surf won't stop Gympie teen entrepreneur

86kms from the surf won't stop Gympie teen entrepreneur

Gympie youngster Will Dawkings is forging ahead with his unique, bespoke designs and making a name for himself in the surfing industry.

UPDATE: 'Industries need common sense approach': Perrett

Gympie MP Tony Perrett is one of 18 LNP Ministers named to Qld Shadow Cabinet as the LNP "pushes the reset button”.

Gympie MP excited to fight as part of Shadow Cabinet.

Gympie Cats women enter Wide Bay competition

EXPANSION: Tahlia Little (centre) and the Gympie Cats women's team will now play in the Wide Bay competition.

Gympie Cats women to take on Wide Bay competition

Rattler: 'We can't stop now we've spent too much'

CALL TO ACTION: Councillor Glen Hartwig says the Rattler project delay can be blamed solely on one person.

Hartwig slams $2m blowout announcement as "spin”

Local Partners