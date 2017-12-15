Gympie teenage storm cracking into the NRL

GYMPIE'S STORM: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is causing a stir in Melbourne in his bid to break into the Storm's NRL senior team.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gympie's latest rugby league product, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is loving life in Melbourne as he stakes his claim to crack into the Storm's NRL senior team.

The talented 17-year-old second rower has rocketed up the development line and signed a contract with the Melbourne Storm earlier this year.

The Melbourne Storm posted a video of Tino earlier this week, profiling the former Gympie Devils player as he trains under the watchful gaze of head coach Craig Bellamy.

"I'm loving it, it's been tough but I'm learning something new every week, every day and just getting amongst the boys, and I'm loving it here, it's been great," Tino told Storm TV.

"Craig's always helping me out because I'm a young boy here, plus the older boys they're all helping me out, giving me tips on what I can do better and what I can improve on for the next training session."

The teenager was born in Orange, New South Wales, but calls Gympie home.

"I was brought up in Widgee, it's a small town near Gympie," he stated.

"There's a lot more people here (in Melbourne) - it's a small country town, Gympie," Tino said. "It's a good move."