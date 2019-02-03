Gympie teen wows judges to win Woodford talent quest

Year 11 student Ashley Pel was victorious at the Woodford Folk Festival last month.

PERFORMING at the Woodford Folk Festival was a dream come true for one Gympie student over the school holidays.

Attending Gympie State High School, year 11 student Ashley Pel was left speechless when she emerged victorious, winning first prize in the Woodford Talent Quest.

Ashley said the festival was "amazing, with the atmosphere vibrant, creative and inspirational.”

"The talent quest was in the "Pineapple Lounge” which was a cool chill zone, with lots of lovely people,” she said.

"For my winning performance I sung an original called "More Blues” which has a laid back folky vibe.”

Ashley sung to more than 100 people and said throughout her delivery, she was "excited and not nervous.”

"The moments I was backstage, I was very eager to play. I wasn't nervous as I have performed at my school a few times,” she said.

"When the audience voted for me I was so thrilled and proud. I felt like I could do anything.”

The Woodford Folk Festival ran from December 27 until January 1.

"I am definitely going again this year and I am hoping to volunteer as it is quite expensive,” she said.

"My highlight was getting to know new people and meeting other artists.

"I have been performing at home for years and recently have been doing some gigs with the school.

"I have also been enjoying some open mic nights at Wolvi hall.

"Maybe one day I will be on the main stage.”

Gympie State High School took to Facebook to congratulate Ashley on her achievement.

"We congratulate her on showing great initiative in participating and also doing so well. Well done Ashley,” the post read.