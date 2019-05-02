Gympie teen turns toaster on, discovers green frog in there

There was a frog in the toaster.

There was a frog in the toaster. Lorraine Campbell

BEHIND THE MULLOCK HEAP

Quirky and silly and not-quite news stories from around the Gympie region

LEFT feeling green...

A Gympie mum arrived home from work to find a note on the toaster: "Don't use - frog in toaster”.

Before she had time to look, her daughter came into the kitchen, upset the frog was dead after she tried to use it without knowing it was there.

The mother tried to console her while she looked in the toaster to see the frog nestled right down inside, with its eyes just open.

"Don't worry, we'll get it out and make sure it's ok,” her mother said, although she was starting to feel quite queasy.

After unplugging the toaster the pair spent almost 20 minutes gently prodding the frog but it wouldn't budge.

Poor frog was miraculously unharmed. Sharyn Inch

Resolved to getting a new toaster, they cautiously tipped the toaster upside down and poured water through the back until the frog slowly started to slip out.

Finally it did, and the girl gave a squeal of relief to see it do a little hop on the bench.

But within seconds it hopped again - straight out the high set kitchen window - followed by a splatting sound.

The mother's mouth dropped open, the girl stood silently still - before she raced downstairs.

"It's ok, it's ok, it's moving,” the girl shouted out.

"Well I'm glad someone's ok,” thought the mum. "Because I need a strong cup of tea.”

KEEP READING FOR MORE MULLOCK HEAPS

WHO brought the rain..?

Brisbane builder doing a job in Gympie reckons he has never worked on a project so consistently interrupted by rain.

While the region has not had great oceans of the wet stuff falling, there have been many days in recent weeks with light and sometimes heavy showers - enough to turn a building site to mud and turn the tradies away.

Builder returned to Brisbane for a couple of days off last weekend and we enjoyed spectacular sunny autumn skies all day Saturday and Sunday.

Came back Monday morning and what happened?

"I'm beginning to think you are the problem,” said the home owner as the rain fell down around them.

OLD boiler..?

Certain book loving book keeper about town is celebrating her 50th birthday with a few select friends who like to party on the coast this weekend.

Not known for her ability to handle cocktails, rumour has it she will be the first one in bed at her own party.

Advice from friends is stick to the Coronas, and watch out for those big glasses.

JURISDICTIONAL boundaries...

Someone in the QPS social media team has a wicked sense of humour.

During the screening of the latest episode of hit pay TV series Game of Thrones, the following post appeared on the QPS Facebook feed;

"Please don't call Triple Zero (000) to report deaths at Winterfell, it is not in our jurisdiction and we have no dragons. #GameofThrones”.

HARD time...

A woman who turned up on the wrong day in Gympie Magistrates Court may have a credible excuse if she misses her actual date with the justice system, or maybe not.

"I'm supposed to be here on May 5,” she told the police prosecutor.

"It's April 29,” the prosecutor said.

"Oh,” the woman said, explaining she would be there on May 5, thanks to her new clock and calendar.

But that might not help either.

May 5 is a Sunday.

EAT your Quota...

Witty comment at recent Quota Club meeting came in the form of advice for living a long and healthy life.

"Eat more cake,” members and friends at the meeting were told. "Remember, the more you weigh the harder you are to kidnap.”

LONG wait...

Magistrate expressed concern about an unusually long adjournment, something he normally does not encourage. "I'll explain when it comes back to court,” solicitor said.

"Yes,” magistrate responded, "you will.”