Gympie teen turns back on $2.7m Warriors deal to sign with rival club

MACKAY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 02: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui of the Storm is tackled by Coen Hess of the Cowboys during the NRL Trial match between the Melbourne Storm and the North Queensland Cowboys on March 02, 2019 in Mackay, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

The Gold Coast Titans have landed a major coup by signing young gun Gympie teenage forward Tino Fa’asuamaleaui to a three-year $2 million deal.

Despite reports out of New Zealand claiming Fa’asuamaleaui had signed a four-year $2.7 million deal with the Warriors, the Melbourne Storm forward will be headed for the Titans in 2021.

Foxsports.com.au reports the three-year deal will see the junior Kangaroos forward play under new Gold Coast coach Justin Holbrook and is a major boost for the Titans given the anticipated departure of Jai Arrow to South Sydney.

Fa’asuamaleaui, 19, has drawn comparisons with a young Sonny Bill Williams and had the New Zealand Warriors and the Storm both intent on trying to secure his signature.

Fa’asuamaleaui made his international debut for Samoa earlier this year, and also represented the Prime Minister’s XIII and the Junior Kangaroos.

The Orange-born youngster stands at a whopping 197cm and has only played five NRL games, making his debut against the Dragons from the bench in Round 16 of 2019.