Gympie teen to live out his dream at the Australian Open

READY TO ROLL: Gympie's Dustin Mostofizadeh, 14 is training for the Australian Open in January. Troy Jegers

TENNIS: Many young players strive to be like their heroes but not one Gympie teenager - he wanted to be a ball boy.

Dustin Mostofizadeh, 14, was one of the 312 selected out of 5000 applicants from across the country who will be ball boys at the Australian Open in January, 2019.

Out of those 312, 300 were from Victoria and 12 from other parts of the nation.

Australian open ball boy : Gympie teen Dustin Mostofizadeh will live out his dream as a ball boy at the Australian Open in January 2019.

There were two trials in the selection process for Mostofizadeh's dream to come true.

"First we had to travel down to Sydney on March 10 and the second was in Melbourne on May 6,” he said.

"The training was difficult because the selectors are looking for precision. I was so happy when I found out I was had made it through.”

This is Mostofizadeh's first time as ball boy and his goal is to hopefully be one of the few chosen for the men's final.

"The ball boys have the best seats in the house and I just want to be a part of all the action. There have been so many great finals at the Open and it would be a dream come true if I was at one of them,” he said.

"I want to be able to help the players by giving them a ball and towel. I am so excited about being so close and involved in the whole process.”

Only the best are selected for the finals but Mostofizadeh is prepared to prove himself.

"When the Open starts there is a computer system which randomly selects a game for you,” he said.

"After each game you are given a report of how you went. I will look to those to see what I can improve on for the next game.”

He travels to Melbourne on January 6, 2019.