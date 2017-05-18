23°
News

Gympie teen tasered and tortured

Jacob Carson | 18th May 2017 5:01 PM
Gympie District Court House, Channon Street, Gympie. August 11, 2015.Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times
Gympie District Court House, Channon Street, Gympie. August 11, 2015.Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times Patrick Woods

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH a sparking taser just inches from his face, and two violent men on either side of him, 18-year-old David Fisher thought he was going to die.

On the morning of June 20, 2016, Mr Fisher was visited in Gympie by Ruben Isaac Marcus and Luke Russell Harvey, 36, to inspect a car for sale.

Requesting a test drive, they drove for around half an hour before Marcus and Harvey violently turned on Mr Fisher, demanding $2200 for a drug debt that didn't even exist.

"The ordeal went on to last for nearly two-and-a-half hours,” crown prosecutor Joshua Hanna said in Gympie District Court yesterday.

The car was driven out of Gympie and toward Brisbane, while Mr Fisher was repeatedly tasered and brutally assaulted with fists and a baton, the court heard.

At one point the vehicle was driven to a deserted service road, where Mr Fisher was told the men had a gun, a lie that convinced the teenager he was about to be killed.

Even after it became apparent Mr Fisher wasn't the man they were looking for, the duo continued to demand money and that the car be signed over to them before they would take him back to Gympie.

Having already pleaded guilty in February to charges of torture, assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and in company and armed robbery, Marcus was detained while other options including possible deportation were considered.

Harvey was yesterday sentenced to a total of five years and 11 months in jail, for a combination of the June 2016 offence and a litany of prior offences, including burglary and breaches of suspended sentences.

In his closing remarks, Judge Gary Long SC said attempting to distinguish which of the two men was more responsible for the incident was pointless.

"When Mr Marcus was sentenced, it was said Mr Harvey was just as criminally culpable, a finding I agree with.”

Gympie Times

Topics:  assault occasioning bodily harm gympie district court robbery torture

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

The Gympie Show's attractions are better than ever

The Gympie Show's attractions are better than ever

The Gympie Show's Sideshow Alley is bigger and better than ever before and you have to see it

This couple's wedding meant much more

Frances Hoffman and Anthony Caddell's wedding replaced a difficult year with pure joy.

More than just a wedding

Curtain call for 'Mr Show' as Alain Henderson calls it a day

THE VOICE: Alain Henderson says this will be his last year as the voice of the Gympie Show. "All good things must come to an end,” he said.

Hendo calls time on a stunning contribution to the Gympie Show

Friday at the Show: what's on?

Jade Godfrey filling up the slushies for the Gympie Show, which enters day two tomorrow.

Entertainment program for day two of the Gympie Show.

Local Partners

Drunk woman crashed into oncoming car

Alcohol fuels wild ride through Gympie centre

CQU diploma debacle 'no fault of students or uni'

EDUCATION: Diploma of Nursing students are being helped by CQUniversity to complete their industry placements.

University has worked with affected students to continue studies

Friday at the Show: what's on?

Jade Godfrey filling up the slushies for the Gympie Show, which enters day two tomorrow.

Entertainment program for day two of the Gympie Show.

Rosella festival dishes up day of sweet fun

FESTIVAL OF YUM: David McDougall and Christine Kowalski of Mooloolaba with Pat Smith of Florida (centre) had a great day at Woolooga's Big Rosella Festival last Saturday.

Rosella festival big on fun

Legendary bluesman to appear at Gympie pub this weekend

ICONIC: Legendary bluesman Chris Webbe will appear with band Spirit Coasters at Billy's on Saturday night.

Summernats song-writer Chris Webbe is at Billy's Saturday

Grunge legend Chris Cornell dead at 52

GRUNGE pioneer Chris Cornell, lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave, has died at 52.

Friday at the Show: what's on?

Jade Godfrey filling up the slushies for the Gympie Show, which enters day two tomorrow.

Entertainment program for day two of the Gympie Show.

Big Bang Theory spin-off: Meet Young Sheldon in trailer

Jim Parsons in a scene from the TV series The Big Bang Theory.

The show is set in Texas in 1989

Legendary bluesman to appear at Gympie pub this weekend

ICONIC: Legendary bluesman Chris Webbe will appear with band Spirit Coasters at Billy's on Saturday night.

Summernats song-writer Chris Webbe is at Billy's Saturday

Muster to appoint Travis Collins as 2017 Ambassador

2017 Gympie Music Muster Ambassador Travis Collins.

Collins appointment a significant coup for Gympie Muster

Wrestlers will amaze

IWA's wrestler Alex Titan.

Edge of the seat excitement for the Gympie Show

Shane Warne reveals the problem with his ‘big balls’

Warne's portrait at Lord's. Source: News Corp

Shane Warne reveals the problem with his ‘big balls’

quality home close 2 everything!

2 Riverstone Close, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 REDUCED TO...

Did you say you were looking for a nice, low set, modern, contemporary 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a great location for a great price? You did! Great! Because...

FANTASTIC INVESTMENT

117 Emperor Street, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 1 1 $258,000

Charming brick and tile home has tenants in place, which offers a solid investment opportunity. There is a great eat in kitchen, with electric stove, great bench...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

17 Lockhart Road, Victory Heights 4570

4 2 6 Auction

Featuring a quality highset brick home on 1.93Ha (5 acres approx.) within minutes of Gympie. Dual living with 4 bedrooms, ducted air-conditioning, ceiling fans...

BLINK..AND THIS HOME WILL BE SOLD !!!

19 Tailor Street, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 1 1 $245,000

High set 3 bedroom house on a 1037m2 allotment, Prime Location. These chances do not come along very often. The property features: * Great eat in kitchen and...

632 SCRUB ROAD THEEBINE - HOUSE AND 35 ACRES

Lot 2 Scrub Road, Theebine 4570

House 3 1 4 $299,000

35 acres with a house has come on the market located in the heart of Theebine just 25 minutes from Gympie. The beauty of this block is that the whole lot is...

UNIQUE WATERFRONT PROPERTY PRICED TO SELL

23 Oyster Parade, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 1 3 WATERFRONT...

A rare opportunity exists to claim this magnificent waterfront lifestyle property with views of beautiful Snapper Creek, in the quiet area of the popular tourist...

TRULY EXQUISITE HOME MUST BE SOLD!

10 Bond Dr, Southside 4570

House 5 3 2 AUCTION ON SITE...

Don't judge this home from the outside! The double wooden door entrance sweeps open to the perfection that is 10 Bond Drive. The welcoming entrance with large...

MUST MUST MUST BE SOLD !!

6 Harkins Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

Great position, neat as a pin. Located where the rear views are spectacular with plenty of room for the kids and pets. Features include: * 4 reverse cycle...

FINALISE ESTATE - MUST BE SOLD

1 Golf Links Circle, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $290,000

Presents as new - this modern low set brick home is perfectly placed to capture the views over the golf course on a generous 840m2 allotment. Within a short...

CAN YOU BELIEVE YOUR EYES???

8 Cutty Sark Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 2 $310,000

Yes, you can believe your eyes the price is right. This home has a lot to offer, be it the family looking for a home or retirees looking to downsize. The neat...

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

Open for inspection homes May 18-24

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Toowoomba's housing sales start to decline

A colonial property at 9 Campbell St, East Toowoomba is on the market.

Housing market transactions decline but prices about same

Property investors can bank on Buderim

Retail property in prime precinct has two major tenants in place

Farmland value jumps 3% on back of cattle market

Gympie's farmland values have increased 3% in the past year.

Gympie market on the rise, new data shows.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!