Gympie teen caught at ‘shocking’ speed on Bruce Highway

AN 18-YEAR-OLD driver caught travelling 25km/h over the speed limit on the Bruce Highway late last year has been blasted in court for his “shocking history” with speeding.

The Gympie Magistrates Court heard yesterday that Riley Colin Carkeet, 18, was busted by police going 95km/h in a 70km/h zone on the highway at Glanmire on November 4.

Prosecuting Sergeant Lisa Manns told the court Carkeet was stopped shortly after 4pm on that date.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan questioned the teenager’s actions, especially in light of his driving on a good behaviour period while on a provisional licence.

“You’ve got a really bad history for someone so young” on a P licence, speeding,” Mr Callaghan said.

“You’re on a one-point licence and you drive at 95 in a 70. Wow. Why?”

Mr Callaghan noted Carkeet had been caught driving more than 30km/h over the speed limit on one entry in his driving history presented to the court.

Carkeet said he had been “going through a rough patch” on those occasions, also saying he had no form of income and was ineligible for a Newstart allowance.

Mr Callaghan said he was satisfied Carkeet could be fined because he had the option of converting it to community service.

Carkeet was fined $400 and banned from driving for six months. No conviction was recorded.