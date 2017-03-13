Gympie team saved clients $500,000 in commission

WINNERS: Bonnie Hollander (third from right) with her The Agents2go team (from left) Simon Birks, Linda Alexander, Andii Stewart, Jasmine Birks and Joan Stewart.

BONNIE Hollander of agents2go has won the Gympie Agent of the Year in the RateMyAgent 2016 Agent of the Year Awards.

The awards, which are the largest real estate awards in Australia, recognise those agents and agencies that have ranked the highest based on customer reviews and feedback.

"I'm delighted to be named the top agent in the Gympie market,” Ms Hollander said.

"This award recognises the hard work of my team and the dedication we have to the local property market. "In the last almost three years we've saved our clients over $500,000 in commission.

"We're thrilled so many of our customers appreciate our work and have rated us using the RateMyAgent site. To be voted number one by your customers is a real testament to the service we provide.”

The RateMyAgent Agent of the Year Awards compare more than 26,000 agents and agencies across the country. They highlight the leading real estate agents and agencies in each suburb, city and state across Australia, and on a national level.

"The RateMyAgent Agent of the Year Awards are the only awards which use verified customer reviews and feedback, so they're an honest gauge of the customer service an agent has provided,” RateMyAgent CEO and co-founder, Mark Armstrong said.

"These awards are the only industry awards to put sellers' needs first, using customer reviews as a leading indicator of an agent's success over 2016.”

The awards, which are in their third year, are the only major customer choice awards for the real estate industry in Australia.

Rather than being judged by industry peers, the awards are calculated based on the reviews that customers provide on the RateMyAgent website.

For a full list of winners visit: ratemyagent.com.au /agent-awards-2017.