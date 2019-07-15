Gympie teacher wins Principal of the Year award

A Gympie principal has already won the regional award and is not up for the state excellence award.

GYMPIE Special School principal Kim Kelly has won the Principal of the Year award for the the North Coast Region in the 2019 Showcase Awards for Excellence in Schools.

Mrs Kelly took up for first post as a principal with the Gympie Special School in 2018, and said at the time she was keen to promote fresh partnerships between the teachers and parents of students to help the students achieve more.

"Parents know more about their kids. In my belief system parents are hugely important to helping every student to learn,” she said.

"This school has been a hidden treasure and, with its new facilities, it's beautiful and waiting to be the best it can be. Our kids deserve it,” she said.

The 2019 Showcase Awards for Excellence in Schools regional award winners and commendation recipients have been announced today.

State finalists will be announced on Monday, July 29, 2019, with the winners being announced at the Showcase Awards Gala Dinner in Brisbane on Friday, October 25, 2019.

Regional winners:

Showcase Award for Excellence in the Early and Primary Years

Winner: Undurba State School, Ready to excel: successful learning in the early years at Undurba

Award for Excellence in the Secondary Years

Winner: Sunshine Beach State High School, Leading from the middle

Award for Excellence in Inclusive Education

Winner: Dakabin State School, Leading an unwavering and sustained commitment to inclusion

Award for Excellence in Parent and Community Engagement

Winner: Lawnton State School, Connected kids, connected communities, connected futures

Award for Excellence in Global Engagement

Commendation: Burnside State High School, Globalising communities

Award for Excellence in Rural and Remote Education

Winner: Gin Gin State High School, Alpaca therapy: assisting the transition from primary to secondary schooling for students with special needs

Showcase Award for Teacher of the Year

Winner: Chris Buswell, Mountain Creek State High School

Jack Pizzey Award for Principal of the Year

Winner: Neil Jenkins, Buderim Mountain State School

Winner: Kim Kelly, Gympie Special School