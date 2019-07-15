Gympie teacher wins Principal of the Year award
GYMPIE Special School principal Kim Kelly has won the Principal of the Year award for the the North Coast Region in the 2019 Showcase Awards for Excellence in Schools.
Mrs Kelly took up for first post as a principal with the Gympie Special School in 2018, and said at the time she was keen to promote fresh partnerships between the teachers and parents of students to help the students achieve more.
"Parents know more about their kids. In my belief system parents are hugely important to helping every student to learn,” she said.
"This school has been a hidden treasure and, with its new facilities, it's beautiful and waiting to be the best it can be. Our kids deserve it,” she said.
The 2019 Showcase Awards for Excellence in Schools regional award winners and commendation recipients have been announced today.
State finalists will be announced on Monday, July 29, 2019, with the winners being announced at the Showcase Awards Gala Dinner in Brisbane on Friday, October 25, 2019.
Winner: Kim Kelly, Gympie Special School