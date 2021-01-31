Gympie teacher named as hiker killed at FNQ waterfall

Ben Newman with partner Emily Hutchinson who was pronounced dead on Sunday at Cairns Base Hospital after suffering serious head injuries at Stoney Creek Falls. Picture: Facebook

A HIKER who died following serious head injuries suffered at Stoney Creek falls has been identified as a primary school teacher.

Emily Hutchinson, 31, was declared at Cairns Post Hospital on Sunday after being flown from the falls aboard the Rescue 510 helicopter in a critical condition.

Friends of the former Western Cape College teacher have paid tributes to the "most beautiful soul ever".

"She will be in our hearts forever," Ms Hutchinson's friend Charlotte Berrett said.

"One beautiful girl, that's for sure," friend Courtney Rehbein said.

Reaching out to Ms Hutchinson's partner, friend Corey Austin said: "Heart breaking news brother. What an awesome lady. Thinking of you both, stay strong."

Queensland Police will be the lead agency in preparing a report for the corner into the death of Ms Hutchinson, initially from Gympie, who suffered serious head injuries at Stoney Creek Falls.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife will support the police investigation.

"QPWS will assist Queensland Police in their investigations as they prepare a report for the coroner," a Department of Environment and Sciences spokeswoman said.

"She had suffered some pretty serious head injuries at the Barron Gorge," a Queensland Police spokeswoman said."

"Officers performed CPR at the scene."

Queensland police, fire technical response officers and paramedics responded to reports that a woman had fallen down a waterfall at Barron Gorge. Picture: Brendan Radke

Early reports that the she had fallen from the waterfall were proven false after police and paramedics arrived on the scene and spoke to the her partner.

"She was already at the bottom of the waterfall," The spokeswoman said.

"Some large boulders dislodged and hit her on the head."

Emergency services personnel faced a one hour hike to the scene from the Barron Gorge car park after being dispatched about 11.16am.

Stoney Creek Falls is in the Barron Gorge National Park, which is managed by the Department of Environment and science.

The DES parks alert page does not have any current warnings for Barron Gorge.

Only last week the QPWS urged visitor safety at national parks and waterways.

"In many parts of the state, there has been heavy rainfall from the recent tropical cyclones Imogen and Kimi so visitors should be mindful of changed conditions," QPWS senior ranger Rob Miller said.

The message was a repeat of earlier warnings for hikers visiting QPWS parks.

"With heavy rainfall also comes significant rises in creeks and streams," QPWS Northern Parks and Forests executive director James Newman said.

"Creek and stream conditions can change rapidly," he said.