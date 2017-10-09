Gympie teacher a finalist for outstanding award

OUTSTANDING: Dr Lyn Nothdurft has been nominated for an outstanding contribution to teaching award.

OUTSTANDING: Dr Lyn Nothdurft has been nominated for an outstanding contribution to teaching award. Contributed

DR LYN Nothdurft is a firm believer that "every student has a story” but now she is adding to her own, nominated for a Queensland College of Teachers Award.

The deputy principal of St Patrick's College is a finalist in the Outstanding Contribution to Teaching Award, which will be announced on October 27.

Having spent 47 years teaching, Dr Nothdurft said it was important teachers remained engaged with their students.

"I think every student deserves to come into school each day and have someone who's interested in them, who will welcome them, and who will make them feel valued,” she said.

"Every student has a story - some of them might be living through some distressing issues, but school can be the place where they're safe and where they can achieve.”

It was also crucial students were inspired to pursue a purpose through their education.

"Classroom teaching makes me remember why I am in education - you go in, you work with the students, and that's invigorating and incredibly satisfying,” Dr Nothdurft said.

"What makes me most proud is when parents who were my students bring their own children back into the school because they loved learning here so much.”

Winner of the Brisbane Catholic Education Outstanding Contribution to Teaching and Learning Award for 2017, Dr Nothdurft has been an active member of the Queensland Association of Mathematics Teachers since 1970.

She has also authored a chapter of Dimensions of Learning - a comprehensive teaching and learning framework based on extensive research into effective teaching and learning - and has been a reviewer of Mathematics Education Research Group of Australia journal articles.

Students have benefited from her setting up curriculum links with the University of the Sunshine Coast and from workshops she conducts for those needing additional support.

Dr Nothdurft's career has been spent consistently transforming the lives and futures of her students, whom she enthusiastically inspires to pursue wisdom and purpose in their education.