Gympie tales of war, brotherhood and unmarked graves

ELITE: Zoltan Simon served with Corporal Norman McCullough in Vietnam as part of an SAS troop. Tom Daunt

THE Sandy Beret of Australia's Special Air Service Regiment is the unmistakable material symbol of our elite fighting force.

It is rare to see them, and the soldiers who are qualified to wear them in public.

The work of the SAS is often shrouded in secrecy.

So too was the life, and death of former regiment member and Gympie man Norman McCullough, who's head stone was unveiled in a special service at Gympie cemetery on Saturday.

Corporal McCullough served in Malaya, Thailand and Vietnam before being discharged from the Special Air Service squadron in 1976.

He died in Western Australia in 1983 and his ashes were brought to Gympie and interred with his mother, Ada Meiers in an unmarked grave.

Zoltan Simon (pictured) served with Corporal McCullough is the SAS.

"I actually remember on one contact drill, dropping a 40mm high explosive shell a little bit close (to Norm).

"He ended up with a little bit of shrapnel in his leg.

"It was a shared moment," Mr Simon said.

A portrait of Norman McCullough with his service medals. Contributed

It took a special kind of soldier to be considered for the SAS.

Mr Simon said Corporal McCullough was made of the right stuff.

"He was very dependable, a total professional," Mr Simon said.

"You knew you could rely on him in a hard moment.

"Today (Saturday) is special for me particularly because I hadn't seen Norm since the last day we parted in Vietnam.

"That was in February 1971.

"I didn't even know he had died at such an early age because back in the 1980's we didn't have an association or the internet of course, so communication was a little bit lax compared to what it is today.

"When I heard this commemorative service was going to be prepared, I made the trip.

"It was lucky that John (fellow former SAS soldier John Ison) offered to say a few words because it would have been a trial for me," Mr Simon said.