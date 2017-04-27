Gympie talent inks deal with Cowboys

HIGH FLYER: Carlin Anderson has signed with the North Queensland Cowboys.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gympie rugby league talent Carlin Anderson has proven his value on the NRL market, inking a two-year deal with the North Queensland Cowboys on Wednesday.

Tipped to replace superstar fullback Kalyn Ponga when he moves to Newcastle next season, Anderson has overcome a horrific run of injuries to impress Cowboys coach Paul Green.

"We actually tried to sign Carlin a couple of years ago but he knocked us back ... luckily I didn't hold it against him,” Green told the Townsville Bulletin.

"We're really pleased to see him come up here and really apply himself at the Intrust Super Cup level and it's a great reward for hard work.

"He puts himself in the game and he obviously has some attacking flair and attacking talent, but it's good to hear he recognises he needs to work hard on the defensive side of the game,” Green said.

Anderson played his junior rugby league in Gympie before finishing his schooling at Ipswich Grammar.

He said the move to Townsville was a gamble that is finally paying off.

"It was tough leaving all my mates and family,” Anderson said.

"I just wanted to play NRL.

"Everything happens for a reason and the hard work is finally starting to pay off.”

Anderson, 21, overcame a broken jaw last year, followed by a shoulder complaint to sign with the NRL powerhouse.

He has been playing for the Club's feeder side the Blackhawks after moving from the Jets last year.

He told The Gympie Times despite his progress he was not getting a head of himself.

"I just need to play consistent footy from now until the end of the season,” he said.

"I want to win a premiership with the Black- hawks.

"If I keep playing consistent footy at an Intrust Super Cup level it will be hard for them (Cowboys) not to pick me.”