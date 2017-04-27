23°
News

Gympie talent inks deal with Cowboys

Tom Daunt
| 27th Apr 2017 3:17 PM
HIGH FLYER: Carlin Anderson has signed with the North Queensland Cowboys.
HIGH FLYER: Carlin Anderson has signed with the North Queensland Cowboys. Alix Sweeney

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gympie rugby league talent Carlin Anderson has proven his value on the NRL market, inking a two-year deal with the North Queensland Cowboys on Wednesday.

Tipped to replace superstar fullback Kalyn Ponga when he moves to Newcastle next season, Anderson has overcome a horrific run of injuries to impress Cowboys coach Paul Green.

"We actually tried to sign Carlin a couple of years ago but he knocked us back ... luckily I didn't hold it against him,” Green told the Townsville Bulletin.

"We're really pleased to see him come up here and really apply himself at the Intrust Super Cup level and it's a great reward for hard work.

"He puts himself in the game and he obviously has some attacking flair and attacking talent, but it's good to hear he recognises he needs to work hard on the defensive side of the game,” Green said.

Anderson played his junior rugby league in Gympie before finishing his schooling at Ipswich Grammar.

He said the move to Townsville was a gamble that is finally paying off.

"It was tough leaving all my mates and family,” Anderson said.

"I just wanted to play NRL.

"Everything happens for a reason and the hard work is finally starting to pay off.”

Anderson, 21, overcame a broken jaw last year, followed by a shoulder complaint to sign with the NRL powerhouse.

He has been playing for the Club's feeder side the Blackhawks after moving from the Jets last year.

He told The Gympie Times despite his progress he was not getting a head of himself.

"I just need to play consistent footy from now until the end of the season,” he said.

"I want to win a premiership with the Black- hawks.

"If I keep playing consistent footy at an Intrust Super Cup level it will be hard for them (Cowboys) not to pick me.”

Gympie Times

Topics:  carlin anderson north queensland cowboys nrl2017 paul green

ICE CORRIDOR: Gympie a hotspot for parental meth abuse

ICE CORRIDOR: Gympie a hotspot for parental meth abuse

Gympie, along with the Wide Bay is a major problem area when it comes to the ice scourge.

5 empty spaces that need to be loved in Gympie

Brodies Mealmakes trading ceases in Gympie. Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times

These Gympie iconic buildings are waiting for new life

Curra to get its own CBD - major shopping centre next year

BIG PLANS FOR CURRA: Project developers Wayne Hoskin and Barry Harrison at Gympie Regional Council's planning office.

Major new "town centre” for Curra

Gympie police want to find these 9 people

STEALING: Police want to talk to this person about stolen goods on Saturday April 1 at River Rd about 11.40am.

Gympie police want to talk to these people.

Local Partners

Charity morning tea ramping up

IT'S hotting up for this year's Australia's Biggest Morning Tea at Widgee with a fabulous array of prizes already lined up for this big event.

Gympie campaigner sharing the dignity

HELPING OUT: Gympie woman Rochelle Davey is looking to Share the Dignity by asking for donations of sanitary napkins and feminine hygiene products to be distributed to victims of domestic violence or homelessness or financial hardship.

Can you help Rochelle Davey bring dignity to women in need?

Model plane madness as Warbirds ready for takeoff

IN FLIGHT ENTERTAINMENT: Tony Benstead's Corsair soars overhead at last year's Warbirds.

Tin Can Bay prepares to host model planes from across Qld.

BREAKING: Jessica Mauboy to headline Muster

It's a stellar line-up for this year's Gympie Music Muster

Touring musicians playing the classics on the road to Gympie

PITCH PERFECT: The crew of talented musicians in Chamber Philharmonia Cologne.

For local classical music lovers, this is a rare opportunity

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

TRIBUTES have poured in for Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia, who has died aged 73.

Sophie Monk casting a wide net as Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette.

Producers ‘inundated’ with calls as they widen age range of suitors.

Model plane madness as Warbirds ready for takeoff

IN FLIGHT ENTERTAINMENT: Tony Benstead's Corsair soars overhead at last year's Warbirds.

Tin Can Bay prepares to host model planes from across Qld.

Viewers officially bored of Aussie biopics

House of Bond’s Ben Mingay as Alan Bond with Rachael Taylor as Diana Bliss.

Latest biopic House of Bond a ‘flop’ as reality TV dominates screens

Bill Cosby: Embattled comic breaks silence on future

Cosby said he wanted to get back on stage doing comedy.

BREAKING: Jessica Mauboy to headline Muster

It's a stellar line-up for this year's Gympie Music Muster

Shania Twain to drop first album in 15 years

Shania Twain

Shania Twain is about to drop her first album since 2002.

MODERN LIVING, WELL APPOINTED HOME. NOTHING TO SPEND!

15 Castlereagh Court, Southside 4570

House 4 2 3 $329,000

The lowset brick veneer home set on a 774m2 block includes four bedrooms (main with air-conditioning, ceiling fan, ensuite and walk-in-robe, three others with...

SOLID HOME IN QUIET SUBURB REQUIRING SOME TLC

8 Lasiandra Drive, Southside 4570

House 3 1 1 $210,000

Huge 1966m2 block with established tropical gardens. Highset Timber home with three large bedrooms, 2 with air-conditioning. Huge lounge room also with...

Dreams Do Come True !

19 Marco Polo Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 6 $370,000

Outstanding, Private, Modern, Rear Verandah, Massive Shed, Massive Carport and ready to shift straight in !! This lovely home has an enormous open plan living area...

PRIVATE HIDDEN PARADISE

Downsfield 4570

Rural 4 2 6 $595,000

Escape to this picturesque and private property and enjoy the bird and wildlife. 145.5 acres (58.92ha) with State Forest on two boundaries. Situated...

GET INTO ACREAGE LIVING

Veteran 4570

House 2 1 2 Offers Over...

If you want to get into acreage living, have a couple of horses or cows, this great little property could be for you. 5 acres (2.02ha) of flat to very gently...

RICH MARY VALLEY SOIL

Amamoor 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $350,000

Lush green pastures, rich red soil, opportunities galore. Located in the desired Mary Valley area, is this rich red soil 13.48ha (33.3acre) property.

Affordable Family Home

48 Barton Road, Victory Heights 4570

House 3 1 2 $249,000

A great high set family home on a large 974sqm block only minutes to main cbd and walking distance to local shop and pub. This affordable property is in a sought...

Prepare to be wowed!

92 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 AUCTION ON SITE...

Welcome to 92 Old Maryborough Road Gympie, beautifully renovated home so close to the CBD with so much on offer! Featuring open plan kitchen, living and dining...

INVESTOR ALERT!

49 Rifle Range Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $239,000

3 Bedroom home on 1617 square metres. Big Back Yard. Double lock up garage, dog fenced, screens, ceiling fans. Plumbing is all upgraded in last 12 months. ...

NEAR NEW HOME

7 Thomas Road, Curra 4570

House 3 2 1 $280,000

This near new two year old family home sits beautifully on a large 6002m2 allotment, with only a short drive to Gympie's CBD. The modern home features an extra...

Curra to get its own CBD - major shopping centre next year

BIG PLANS FOR CURRA: Project developers Wayne Hoskin and Barry Harrison at Gympie Regional Council's planning office.

Major new "town centre” for Curra

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!