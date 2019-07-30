Gympie TAFE opens doors for all prospective new students

STUDENTS preparing to enter the workforce, employees looking to upskill, and Gympie region residents craving a career change will have the opportunity to discover and research their options on Thursday, August 8, at TAFE Queensland's annual Open Day.

From 10am to 1pm, locals interested in broadening their horizons and undertaking study in pursuit of their dream career can tour the Gympie campus, talk to prospective teachers, and sample variety of courses by participating in a range of hands-on activities.

TAFE Queensland General Manager (East Coast region) Ana Rodger said Open Day offers potential students the perfect opportunity to uncover what careers pique their interest and research the pathways they can take to get into their chosen industry.

"Our Open Days give prospective students the chance to experience for themselves what life at TAFE Queensland is like, and allows them to check out our facilities while getting a taste of some of the courses we have on offer,” Ms Rodger said.

"With 2020 just around the corner, now is the time for people looking at taking the next step in their career to explore their options and gather all the information they need to set themselves on the path to success.”

Teachers will be on-hand to answer questions on the day and will be running a range of activities to give visitors the opportunity to sample courses in a variety of areas.

Enrolments for Semester One 2020 at TAFE Queensland open in November and with hundreds of qualifications available across a range of study areas, delivery modes and campuses, there's something to cater for all passions. Come along to Open Day and see where TAFE can take you.

For more information on TAFE Queensland's Gympie Open Day, visit tafeqld.edu.au or call 1300 308 233.