Gympie swimmers take on the best

STATE REPRESENTATIVE: Gympie's Jasmine White is racing for Queensland in Adelaide this week.
Rowan Schindler
by

THREE of Gympie's most talented young swimmers are leading the way for the sport in the region.

Eleven-year-old Jasmin White is currently in Adelaide representing Queensland this week, competing in the 10th Pacific School Games.

The talented junior is competing in three relay events as well as the 50m and 100m freestyle.

On Monday, her Queensland 4 x 50m relay team finished runners-up in the final.

Jasmin may soon be joined by Abby Schooth and Mackenzie Keable, who have qualified for the 2017 Queensland Championships at Chandler on December 9-11.

Gympie Gold Fins Swimming Club race secretary Marni Robertson said the girls have been rewarded for their effort.

"They have trained so hard for the past 12 months to get the times to qualify,” she said.

Both girls began swimming before the age of one, and train about eight times a week.

SPEEDSTERS: Abigail Schooth and Mackenzie Keable.
SPEEDSTERS: Abigail Schooth and Mackenzie Keable.

Robertson said Mackenzie worked herself into serious competition because of her competitive spirit.

In 2015 she increased her training and was rewarded with qualification at the State Short Course Championships, but dropped out to a dirt bike accident and surgery.

Within 18 months, she was back.

"Mackenzie is continually setting new goals and staying self-motivated to improve her performance in the pool,” Robertson said.

Robertson said Abby shares the same determination as Mackenzie.

"She (Abby) exceeded all expectations at (her) first carnival, winning all her races quite convincingly, surprised herself and thoroughly enjoyed the whole experience,” Robertson said.

"Abby and Mackenzie have amazing passion for swimming and sport in general and have become great leaders.”

