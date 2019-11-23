Gympie swimmer hopes to make splash in the pool towards state champs

SWIMMING: Gympie Gold Fins member Esther Davies was a natural in the water when she first started swimming and next month hopes to make a splash in the pool at the livestreamed Gympie swim meet.

Davies’ speciality is butterfly in which she hopes to qualify for state championships at the Gympie Gold Rush Swimming Carnival in December.

“I’ve liked it since I started. Everyone thought I was crazy because it’s so hard to master but I just loved it,” she said of her pet stroke.

“I like having that edge over people.”

This is the first time Davies has swum in a livestreamed carnival and she is excited to be jumping into the pool.

“It is going to be really great for the club and it might bring in some new members,” she said.

“I have just bought a new race suit so that will be good to use.”

Davies will be competing in the 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 50m butterfly, 100m freestyle and the 200m individual medley.

“I’ve been training really hard and I hope I can get some personal bests,” she said.

The Gold Rush carnival is on December 7 at Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre.