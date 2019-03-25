Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gary Larson cartoon
Gary Larson cartoon
News

Gympie survives weekend of winter sport in 34C - did you?

Shelley Strachan
by
25th Mar 2019 11:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOT enough for ya?

It might be a line from a Gary Larson cartoon depicting nerds in hell, but as this endless summer hangs on, it's hard to not feel like one of those nerds.

After sweating through another hot and heavy weekend (and not in a good way) I am ready to sign up for solar energy on the strength of my air conditioning bill alone, not to mention the guilt of letting the air con go all night.

Someone please tell summer to go away.

Gympie had a full dance card of winter sports on the weekend: soccer, Aussie rules, rugby and league.

All those men, women and children running around without shade in the middle of a Queensland day in the middle of a prolonged heatwave, playing sports designed to be played in cooler temperatures.

As I drove past Albert Park on Saturday afternoon and saw the Hammers giving it all out on the field, I was genuinely worried for their health.

With true Aussie grit, they all did it, though, and as far as I am aware, nobody was carted off to hospital with heat exhaustion.

Today is just as bad and one young lass took cool refuge in the family dam at The Dawn this morning, only to find a local snake had the same idea.

Fortunately, again, nobody had to be carted off to hospital, but there was a hasty exit from the dam.

Will winter ever get here?

Seems we are going to skip autumn altogether. I am over it, well and truly.

editorial gympie weather heatwave opinion summer 2019 weather
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Killer humidity in Gympie as summer won't die

    premium_icon Killer humidity in Gympie as summer won't die

    News How much more heat can we take?

    • 25th Mar 2019 11:01 AM
    OPINION: Right to freedom of speech depends on who says it

    premium_icon OPINION: Right to freedom of speech depends on who says it

    News Pauline Hanson has been derided from the start

    • 25th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
    Have you thought what they do to milk to make it so cheap?

    premium_icon Have you thought what they do to milk to make it so cheap?

    News Why I buy and use Cooloola full cream milk

    • 25th Mar 2019 9:35 AM
    • 1 behindenemylines
    PHOTOS: Gladiators beat Brisbane rivals in thrilling finish

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Gladiators beat Brisbane rivals in thrilling finish

    News Gympie United now progress to Round 4 of the FFA Cup.