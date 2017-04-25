Gympie support for depression and anxiety

Sufferers of depression, anxiety and other mental health issues can benefit from the help provided through support groups such as Grow in Gympie.

SUPPORT is available in Gympie for those suffering from mental illness.

A support group, called GROW meets every Monday at 10.30am (barring public holidays) at the Community Health Centre in Alfred St for people who have been diagnosed with depression, bi-polar, anxiety or stress-related issues.

One of the organisers of the Gympie group, Lawrence, was quick to point out these free meetings are strictly confidential and people can go along without fear of judgment or bias.

The group is perfect for people who are struggling with the loss of a job, a loved one, a relationship breakdown or loneliness, because it can help people to feel like they are not alone in their struggle.

It's currently a small, intimate group, but Lawrence is hoping to encourage more people struggling with mental issues to come along and share their stories.

"We don't take the place of a psychologist, but sometimes, talking to someone about it can help too,” Lawrence said.

For more information, phone 0427611532 or 54823060.