Gympie superstar unveils locally-filmed music clip

Gympie superstar Caitlyn Shadbolt has unveiled the music clip for her new single featuring iconic local views.

The 24-year-old recently released her new single, Edge of the Earth.

Shot in parts of Gympie and Rainbow Beach, the music video was directed by Sunshine Coast local Zach Walker from Fabric Films.

The Gympie ambassador said it was a blessing to film locally.

"With COVID, I had to stay in Queensland, so it was the perfect opportunity," Shadbolt said.

"All my gigs were cancelled. I haven't booked a single one since about Easter.

"(But) the overall lockdown has been really nice, a blessing in disguise being able to spend time with family."

The famous Carlo Sand Blow at Rainbow Beach was one of the locations that featured in the film clip.

Shadbolt said these spots represented her vision for the song and clip, which was freedom and adventure.

Edge of the Earth was described as a fresh, uplifting song co-written with Sarah Buckley from The Buckleys.

Shadbolt said the pair wrote the song after learning they both "love to push the boundaries in life and in music".

The single was recorded remotely from her own bedroom, with Brisbane producer Stuart Stuart.

"It was definitely a learn as you go experience," she said.

Shadbolt also announced the release of her second album Stages for November 6.

"We all live our life through different stages and this album is essentially documentation of that," she said.

Shadbolt released her first album three years ago. She said it felt like she'd been writing for the next one "forever".

Shadbolt rose to fame as a finalist in the sixth season of The XFactor Australia.

Pre-order the album here, or download Edge of the Earth here.