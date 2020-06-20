Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Caitlyn Shadbolt has released her new single “Porcelain”. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Caitlyn Shadbolt has released her new single “Porcelain”. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
News

Gympie superstar releases new song after BLM respect

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
20th Jun 2020 4:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE country music star Caitlyn Shadbolt has released her new single “Porcelain” after delaying it for two weeks in solidarity with the worldwide Black Lives Matter movement.

READ MORE: Gympie music star delays new single in respect of protests

The 24-year-old former The X Factor sensation dropped the new track on all platforms yesterday afternoon, taking to social media to share it with her 34,000+ fans.

Caitlyn Shadbolt's new single
Caitlyn Shadbolt's new single "Porcelain" will now be released on June 19.

By all accounts, the new song struck a chord with her followers.

Tracy Humberston: Wow absolutely love it. Your voice is amazing.

Darryl Tyler: Hope it goes well for you congratulations.

Melanie Dyer: Yay!! Love it! Congrats babeh x

Bambi Gosbell: Oooh I love this.

Shadbolt had delayed the release of her new single amid “much more pressing and important matters happening in our world right now” after George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis last month.

Caitlyn Shadbolt took part in the
Caitlyn Shadbolt took part in the "Black Out Tuesday" social media phenomenon.

More than one thousand peaceful protesters gathered to voice their anger at the rate of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander deaths in custody on the Sunshine Coast earlier this month.

“Hi all. In light of ongoing events, I don’t feel comfortable releasing new music when there are much more pressing and important matters happening in our world right now,” Caitlyn told her followers at the time.

You can listen to “Porcelain” on Spotify, Apple Music or other streaming platforms.

black lives matter caitlyn shadbolt gympie news gympie region
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cooloola forgotten again in lockdown mess

        premium_icon Cooloola forgotten again in lockdown mess

        News NO-ONE should regard tourism as a nonpolluting industry.

        Man hospitalised after Burnett Hwy rollover

        premium_icon Man hospitalised after Burnett Hwy rollover

        News Paramedics and police were called to the scene in the early hours of the morning.

        ‘Loss of print further detaches us’

        premium_icon ‘Loss of print further detaches us’

        News Gympie letter writers says seniors will be left out of the loop

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news