Gympie superstar releases new song after BLM respect

Caitlyn Shadbolt has released her new single “Porcelain”. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

GYMPIE country music star Caitlyn Shadbolt has released her new single “Porcelain” after delaying it for two weeks in solidarity with the worldwide Black Lives Matter movement.

The 24-year-old former The X Factor sensation dropped the new track on all platforms yesterday afternoon, taking to social media to share it with her 34,000+ fans.

By all accounts, the new song struck a chord with her followers.

Tracy Humberston: Wow absolutely love it. Your voice is amazing.

Darryl Tyler: Hope it goes well for you congratulations.

Melanie Dyer: Yay!! Love it! Congrats babeh x

Bambi Gosbell: Oooh I love this.

Shadbolt had delayed the release of her new single amid “much more pressing and important matters happening in our world right now” after George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis last month.

More than one thousand peaceful protesters gathered to voice their anger at the rate of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander deaths in custody on the Sunshine Coast earlier this month.

“Hi all. In light of ongoing events, I don’t feel comfortable releasing new music when there are much more pressing and important matters happening in our world right now,” Caitlyn told her followers at the time.

You can listen to “Porcelain” on Spotify, Apple Music or other streaming platforms.