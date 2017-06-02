Gympie supermarkets making meals out of rescued food

INAUGURAL DELIVERY: Helping out with OzHarvest's first official delivery on Monday of produce and baked goods donated by Aldi Gympie to the Salvation Army and Gympie Flexible Learning Centre are Majors Brian and Clair Smith of the Salvation Army Gympie, with Fiz Taylor, of OzHarvest Sunshine Coast (centre).

THREE Gympie supermarkets are doing their bit to help feed vulnerable community members while at the same time reducing the amount of quality food finding its way into landfill

Aldi Gympie, Woolworths Gympie Southside and Woolworths Gympie Central are supporting OzHarvest Sunshine Coast which has expanded its operations into Gympie.

OzHarvest made its first official delivery on Monday of produce and baked goods - all donated by Aldi Gympie - to the local Salvation Army and Gympie Flexible Learning Centre.

Since starting in August 2014, OzHarvest Sunshine Coast has distributed more than 70 tonnes of excess fresh fruit and vegetables, baked goods, meat and pantry items - equivalent of about 210,000 meals. The quality food has been rescued from supermarkets, farmers markets, butchers, bakeries, farmers and from school pantry drives.

This food has been distributed to charities, community organisations, schools and churches from Tewantin south to Cotton Tree and inland to Nambour.

These 18-plus group have converted the donated food into free meals or provided them as part of emergency relief hampers to individuals and families in need.

OzHarvest Sunshine Coast Chapter co-ordinator Michele Lipner said more than $8 billion dollars of food is wasted in Australia each year.

This amounts to about four million tonnes of food that finds its way to landfill.

"We are doing our part in the Sunshine Coast to help reduce food waste and support our local community and we are very excited that we are now able to expand our operations into Gympie,” Ms Lipner said.

Fully volunteer run OzHarvest is looking for volunteers to take on morning food deliveries to local organisations in Gympie.

"Our aim is to be able to operate four to five days a week, rather than our current capacity of one day a week,” Ms Lipner said.

"To reach that goal, we need local volunteers in Gympie who are willing to commit one to two hours a week. With more volunteers, we will also be able to service more local community organisations and/or schools.”

If you are interested in volunteering or are a community group or school in need of food, phone 0406 085 747 or email sunshine coast .info@ozharvest.org.