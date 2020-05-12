Menu
A lady wears a face mask as a preventative measure against corona virus at a checkout in a supermarket
Gympie supermarket under fire for dropping ball on COVID-19

Staff Writer
12th May 2020 12:00 AM
Letter to the Editor

FUNNY how quickly rules change all for the sake of money with the major retailers.

For weeks when I was shopping at Woolworths Southside there was security people wiping down trolleys and to keep to the social distancing, numbers were limited in the shop.

When I went there on Friday, May 8, there were none of these practices in place.

There weren’t even trolley wipes in the dispenser and people were standing around talking all throughout the supermarket which makes it very hard to keep the safe distance.

Really, you would think with all the money these people have made out of the pandemic they could at least have someone wiping over the trolleys and limiting numbers in the shop.

Daniel Webster, Glenwood

