Gympie, Sunny Coast nearing week without virus

THE Gympie and Sunshine Coast health region has gone almost a week without any new coronavirus cases, with the entire state tallying zero positive COVID-19 results yesterday.

The total for the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health service area now sits at 89, with 75 of those recovered.

One person in the region has died from a COVID-19 infection.

The number of Queensland cases has passed 1000. (Photo by Andre Coelho/Getty Images)

Queensland has now recorded 1019 coronavirus cases.

Twenty-two of these patients are being treated in hospital, and eight are in intensive care.

There have been six deaths across the state since the pandemic hit Queensland’s shores.

Health Minister Steven Miles said no new cases was the reward for the hard effort Queenslanders had put in over the past month.