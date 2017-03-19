Gympie Suncorp is on the move

The bank will be relocating later in the year.

GYMPIE'S Suncorp Bank is on the move, packing up its Goldfields Plaza centre office and heading to Gympie Central shopping centre.

The new store is expected to open June 19, and will reportedly offer an array of "convenient banking solutions”, including ATMs and cash exchange facilities, from a self-service lobby open seven days a week.

A Suncorp spokeswoman said the move was being made to keep up with the changing nature of consumers.

"Like all service providers, we regularly review our services, channels and locations, and make changes to reflect our customers' needs.

"Our data shows that our customers are increasingly engaging with us online and doing their banking outside of non-traditional business hours.

"Customer feedback tells us that customers appreciate the quicker service and greater access that self-service can offer.”

According to the spokeswoman, the move should incur no job losses and customers can expect to be greeted by the same familiar faces at the store, who will be available to help with the new services.

"Our store employees will be on hand to assist using the new technologies and provide personalised support for more complex transactions.”