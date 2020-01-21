Gympie subbies in lurch as another builder goes bust

Ri-Con Contractors, directed by John Jenkins, moved into liquidation yesterday. The group won more than $6 million in work from Gympie Regional Council.

A BUILDING group which won tenders for almost $6 million of Gympie Regional Council work over the past three years has gone bust.

Peregian Springs-based Ri-Con Contractors was wound up and moved into liquidation yesterday, leaving subcontractors unpaid.

Ri-Con was awarded tenders by the council to build the $1.1 million Curra Community Hall in 2017, the $2 million Kilkivan Equestrian Centre in January 2019 and the $2.8 million Gympie Youth Precinct in March 2019.

The Kilkivan Equestrian Centre contract was awarded to Ri-Con.

The group also worked on Sunshine Coast Council projects including the Caloundra Tennis Centre and Baringa Community Centre.

Ri-Con director John Jenkins of Lake Weyba was contacted by News Corp for comment.

His lawyer, Sajen Law’s Kyle Kimball said the situation as “a sad state of affairs”.

“John has worked tirelessly to save the business,” he said.

“Sadly, I think if the laws had been more like other states the business could have been saved.”

Gympie Youth Hub mid-construction.

When a company was in voluntary administration the licence was cancelled automatically and the directors banned from the industry, Mr Kimball said.

Ri-Con was also active in residential construction, with more than $4 million-worth of work built between 2003-2020.

The group was fined $1009 in February 2018 for breaching building laws for licensing with an uncontracted person.

Eight demerit points were issued to Ri-Con in February 2019.