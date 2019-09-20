Gympie style icon to go out with a 'bling' at races tomorrow

ONE of Gympie's true fashion icons and best-loved bartenders has announced he is leaving town - but not before he has one more crack at another style title at the Gympie races today.

Lon Gray, who many know as the friendly face behind the Kingstons House bar, has taken out at least six best-dressed titles on the Gympie races Fashion of the Fields runway in the past three years.

And today's races is promising to be no different - with a special "bling number” Lon's ready to unveil at the black and white themed event.

Normally a "button shirt and jeans” man, Lon likes to go bold on style for big occasions, he said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"I wear black all the time for work but any time I go out for an occasion I go above and beyond. When I wear something I want it to pop. I just like to make a statement.”

He said he's come a long way from his 90s childhood fashion of jeans and a flanno tied around the waist.

"My fashion is a lot better these days - as I've grown older, I've developed my own style.

"I don't follow certain fashion trends, I go with what I'm comfortable in - I could be wearing something from the fashion of 10 years ago.”

Lon Gray and Clair Fletcher, Gympie Melbourne Cup Race Day. Rowan Schindler

He said its the greatest tip he can give anyone who finds themselves overwhelmed by trends.

"Wear something that you like - not something that's necessarily on trend - you'll feel so much more confident doing that.”

Lon has already been named best-dressed gentlemen twice this year, after the category returned to the competition for the first time in years, adding to the several best-dressed couple titles he's won.

Beyond the fashion, Lon said he's an avid race-goer because the country race vibe makes for a great day out.

"Country races are an excuse to get dressed and have a social day. They're great.”

MAKING A STATEMENT: Lon Gray ready for the Gympie Times Black and White race day. Troy Jegers

He'll certainly be visiting after he moved to Brisbane later in the year, where he planned on living almost a decade a go, before his one-year stay in Gympie turned into a decade.

"I was having so much fun I ended up staying. This town brings you in,” he said.

"I'll miss the people - all the friends that I've made in the past 10 and a half years. I've gotten to know so many great people - working in hospitality in this town.”

LON'S TRACKSIDE STYLE TIPS FOR MEN:

"Just have fun with it - it's not as scary as you think - it's not bad to wear a tie and dress up for one day.

"You don't have to be as outlandish as my outfit - a nice suits and a colourful tie goes a long way.”