Gympie students to reveal Whodunnit in musical mystery

THERE are four different endings to the new James Nash State High School musical Whodunnit and with four performances, you could theoretically go to every one and still not figure it out before the end.

And that is exactly what writers and co-directors of the show, Tom Colley and Quinn Edwards want to happen.

"We just want people to think about it and be entertained at the same time,” Mr Colley, one of the teachers at JNSHS, said.

Co-writer and director of the production is former James Nash student Quinn Edwards who is currently studying creative writing at the University of the Sunshine Coast.

"There's a bit of political satire with parodies of notable world leaders and a bit of social commentary thrown in, but it's set in the '70s,” Mr Edwards said.

The production features a cast of students, ranging from Year 7-12, who have dedicated the past 15 weeks worth of Sunday's and Monday afternoons to rehearse.

Crew members include staff, students and parents and even the school rock band has come on board to arrange, rehearse and perform the 10 musical numbers attached to the show.

"They're a fantastic bunch who have put in a lot of effort. What I get out of it is seeing the kids get to be a part of something they'll never forget,” Mr Colley said.

Whodunnit will be performed tomorrow and Friday at 7pm and there will be two shows on Saturday - a matinee at 1pm and evening show at 7pm - at the Performing Arts Centre at the school.

Tickets are $15 for adults with concession and family discounts available. Book online at trybooking.com or tickets are available at the door.