Gympie students to get taste of Uni tomorrow

STUDY BUDDIES: More than 60 students will embark on their university experience mid-year with USC Gympie and will find out what university life is like with an orientation day today. BRIAN GERITZ

USC GYMPIE is preparing to welcome more than 60 new students who have opted to start their studies at the halfway point of the academic year.

Tomorrow the students will join in a Semester 2 Orientation program filled with social and academic activities to introduce them to university life.

The official opening will start at 9.30am followed by a group photo of the commencing students.

Some of the new students have taken a six-month gap since finishing high school, while others are non-school leavers upgrading their skills or embarking mid-year on the path to a new career.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Greg Hill said Orientation would help lay the foundations for a successful start to their studies and university experience.

"USC's Orientation program helps students get ready for university in a way that is both informative and fun,” Professor Hill said.

It includes live music, market stalls, games and a free lunch as well as essential information sessions on study programs and USC's library, IT and course management systems.

"Orientation is also a time to make valuable connections, with the opportunity to meet lecturers, tutors and other new students, ” Professor Hill said.

"They can find out more about campus life from current students and connect with USC's social, sporting and support groups,” he said.

As part of Orientation activities, USC will run a day of workshops on IT, research fundamentals and academic writing Thursday to help students develop skills and strategies to enhance their learning.

Semester 2 starts Monday 22 July.

More information on Orientation can be found at www.usc.edu.au/orientation.