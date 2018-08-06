Gympie students take lead on new 40 hour famine challenge

A TEAM of students from James Nash State High School have taken the lead on a brand new World Vision 40 Hour Famine program to be rolled out this month.

At least nine students between Year 8 and Year 12 initiated the majority of fundraising ideas as part of the cause, including a bake sale, a hot chocolate stall, a sleepout and a movie night.

Group member Briana Alexander said she and her fellow students were excited to put their ideas into action.

INDI'S AWESOME ACHIEVEMENT - This Gympie student just got one of Australia's rarest jobs

"These school-based events will be a lot of fun, but we would also greatly appreciate any donations from the local community, such as potential prizes for raffles, permission to leave donation tins at local businesses and so on,” Ms Alexander said.

"This is James Nash's first time taking part in this campaign and we look forward to participating for many years to come.”

The backpack challenge, which will see students live off what they can fit into their bags for 40 hours, takes place from August 17 and 19 with the aim of "(raising) funds and awareness for the refugee crisis currently affecting millions of people around the world”.

Supervising teacher Ben Bleechmore said staff had been encouraged by the students' work ethic and independence.

"It's really uplifting to see so many young adults involved and showing such great organisation in coming up with ideas and thinking about how they can motivate their peers,” Mr Bleechmore said.

"I've just been helping with the logistical side of things, they have been doing pretty much everything.

"The kids will love the backpack challenge, we're expecting big numbers.”

Ms Alexander said the team were hopeful of a positive response beyond the school grounds.

"We are grateful to live in such a close-knit town as Gympie,” she said.

"Any assistance the public can give would be greatly appreciated by all students at James Nash.”

All donations to the James Nash World Vision team can be sent to jamesnashworldvision@ gmail.com