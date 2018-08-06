Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BACK: Ebony Ronan, Indiana Hehir, Zo-Emma Brook, Danielle Aylward, Seth Tramacchi, Ben Bleechmore (teacher). FRONT: Elora Rookyard, Lahni Edwards, Briana Alexander, Chloe Lewis.
BACK: Ebony Ronan, Indiana Hehir, Zo-Emma Brook, Danielle Aylward, Seth Tramacchi, Ben Bleechmore (teacher). FRONT: Elora Rookyard, Lahni Edwards, Briana Alexander, Chloe Lewis. Contributed
News

Gympie students take lead on new 40 hour famine challenge

JOSH PRESTON
by
6th Aug 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEAM of students from James Nash State High School have taken the lead on a brand new World Vision 40 Hour Famine program to be rolled out this month.

At least nine students between Year 8 and Year 12 initiated the majority of fundraising ideas as part of the cause, including a bake sale, a hot chocolate stall, a sleepout and a movie night.

Group member Briana Alexander said she and her fellow students were excited to put their ideas into action.

INDI'S AWESOME ACHIEVEMENT - This Gympie student just got one of Australia's rarest jobs

"These school-based events will be a lot of fun, but we would also greatly appreciate any donations from the local community, such as potential prizes for raffles, permission to leave donation tins at local businesses and so on,” Ms Alexander said.

"This is James Nash's first time taking part in this campaign and we look forward to participating for many years to come.”

The backpack challenge, which will see students live off what they can fit into their bags for 40 hours, takes place from August 17 and 19 with the aim of "(raising) funds and awareness for the refugee crisis currently affecting millions of people around the world”.

Supervising teacher Ben Bleechmore said staff had been encouraged by the students' work ethic and independence.

"It's really uplifting to see so many young adults involved and showing such great organisation in coming up with ideas and thinking about how they can motivate their peers,” Mr Bleechmore said.

"I've just been helping with the logistical side of things, they have been doing pretty much everything.

"The kids will love the backpack challenge, we're expecting big numbers.”

Ms Alexander said the team were hopeful of a positive response beyond the school grounds.

"We are grateful to live in such a close-knit town as Gympie,” she said.

"Any assistance the public can give would be greatly appreciated by all students at James Nash.”

All donations to the James Nash World Vision team can be sent to jamesnashworldvision@ gmail.com

40 hour famine gympie news gympie region gympie schools humanitarian humans of gympie james nash state high school people of gympie student leaders world vision
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    LETTER: Are the winds of change stirring on Capitol Hill?

    premium_icon LETTER: Are the winds of change stirring on Capitol Hill?

    Opinion Are the winds of change stirring up there on Capitol Hill? Or is it merely democracy gasping for breath in the corridors of power?

    • 6th Aug 2018 12:01 AM
    UPDATE: Lucky escape from Inskip crash

    UPDATE: Lucky escape from Inskip crash

    News The crash happened at approximately 3:41pm.

    GALLERY: Fun in the sun at weekend Wishlist Festival

    premium_icon GALLERY: Fun in the sun at weekend Wishlist Festival

    News Check out all the best social photos from the event.

    UPDATE: QFES warns of smoke danger after Lower Wonga blaze

    UPDATE: QFES warns of smoke danger after Lower Wonga blaze

    News A QFES officer said the fire was largely under control at 12:45pm.

    Local Partners