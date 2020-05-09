Gympie student’s incredible donation

10-year-old Flynn donated a massive $1200 to Little Haven Palliative Care last Friday.

10-year-old Flynn donated a massive $1200 to Little Haven Palliative Care last Friday.

A Gympie school student has used his time in isolation and home schooling to raise an incredible $1200 for Little Haven Palliative Care.

10-year-old Flynn Hutchinson raised the money by mowing lawns, washing cars, selling some of his prized possessions and setting up a mini recycling centre for his neighbourhood where he collected cans and bottles.

Friends and family also topped up the donations to support his thoughtful initiative.

Flynn proudly handed over the hard-earned money to the cancer support and palliative care centre last Friday.

Flynn Hutchinson raised money by recycling cans and bottles from friends, family and neighbours.

“Thank you so much Flynn,” a Little Haven Palliative Care spokesperson said.

“We couldn’t be more in awe of your kindness.”

“It’s because of acts of generosity like this, given without seeking, that Little Haven takes the responsibility of converting your hard work into loving care of the terminally ill in our community so seriously.”

Flynn’s mum Wendy Emmerson said he first started raising money for charity when he was 9.

“It all began when the bottle and can donating started in 2018, he collected from friends, neighbours,” she said.

Flynn Hutchinson raised hundreds by collecting and recycling cans and bottles from his community.

“He was getting a bit of money and he was keeping some and putting half of it to donations.

“We talked about charities and how he could help other people, and we decided Little Haven would be a good one.”

Little Haven is a not for profit charity, with a long history of providing cancer support and palliative care for patients in the community.

Ms Emmerson said Flynn recently watched a video that inspired him to want to raise more, and he said he was determined to make $1000.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* What is killing Gympie’s feathered friends?

* This Gympie school won’t let COVID-19 beat it

Ms Emmerson said they posted online for friends and family to see, and soon Flynn had raised $600 himself and another $600 in donations for Little Haven.

Flynn also raises money for other charities, and on Thursday Flynn donated $200 to the Wesley Hospital.

He is raising another $200 to buy presents to donate to children’s services and Ms Emmerson said he had received some items that he was going to raffle off for Little Haven.