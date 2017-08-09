Gympie students crowned beef champions

BUDDING YOUNG FARMERS: Nick Window, year 11, was one of the members of the Gympie State High School show team to be crowned champions.

GYMPIE State High School students have been crowned overall champions after winning the Inter Collegiate Meat Judging Competition.

The school had 11 members of its cattle show team involved in the competition during which they tested their talents against representatives from five other schools from surrounding districts.

The event was staged over several months with students attending the Gympie Sale Yards while the carcass judging was completed at Nolan Meats' Gympie factory.

Gympie State High School was named champion team for beef carcass judging, retail and primal identification, beef primal judging and overall champions.

Additionally, Year 11 student Megan Neumann was named champion individual primal judge and overall champion individual judge.

Megan's classmate Chloe Andreassen finished runner-up in the individual judge category and won the champion junior under-18 live cattle assessor division.

Megan and Chloe also teamed with fellow Year 11 student Brianna Van Doren and Abbey Ward (Year 9) to win the champion team of judges title.

The school was also successful in the meat judging with one of two entries in the Gympie Carcass Classic crowned champion interschool animal with 245 points.

"The result is a reward for the hard work of GSHS's students and agricultural programs offering experiences beyond the classroom,” Gympie State High School president Anthony Lanksey said.

Gympie SHS Head of Department Science and Agriculture Sally Bekker said the team was thankful for the support they received during the event.

"The show team would like to thank the staff who took the time to transport students to and from events as well as educating the students in meat judging and live cattle assessing,” Ms Bekker said.

The talents of the school's agriculture students will again be on display when the P&C hosts the inaugural "Paddock to Plate” Luncheon at the Civic Centre on September 8.

Celebrity Chef Matt Golinski will be leading a team of GSHS hospitality students in preparing a three-course luncheon featuring produce from the school's farm and the wider Gympie region.