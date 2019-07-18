Gympie students could still be caught up in USC grades ban

GYMPIE students could still be among those caught up in the University of the Sunshine Coast's ongoing dispute with some of its teaching staff.

It was revealed last month that an unknown number of USC students had their official grades withheld as part of industrial action taken by staff associated with the National Tertiary Education Union.

A USC spokesperson said yesterday negotiations with the union were "ongoing”.

NTEU Queensland Division secretary Michael McNally said the union expected "students at all campuses are being affected”.

"This issue is ongoing. We have released the grades of some students who needed them for specific reasons like visa requirements, but many grades are still being withheld,” Mr McNally said.

"We are waiting for USC management to come back to the bargaining table. We are due to meet (this) week, but there has been no movement from management.

"There is no different impact for Gympie students than any other students at USC. The Union notified management of these bans on assessment on 12 June.

"They have refused our calls for the Senior Executive to become involved in bargaining. This action is being taken by NTEU members as a last resort.”

Mr McNally said the union was "not asking for anything that hasn't already been agreed to at other unis” and claimed it was "not being unreasonable”.

"We are exempting graduating students and students with visas from being impacted by the bans,” he said.

"Not having management decision makers at the table has frustrated the whole process. It's wasting everybody's time when we could be focussing on students.”

Mr McNally said teaching staff were asking USC to "improve job security, ensure reasonable workloads, introduce Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employment targets and protections for staff against unfair dismissal”.

The university spokesperson said "previous action of this sort has had minimal impact on University operations” and encouraged concerned students to contact Student Central at usc.custhelp.com.