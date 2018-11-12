Gympie student wins award from Office of Fair Trading

SMART BUYER: Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath with James Nash State High School student Angela Greer who received a highly commended prize in the Buy Smart Competition for presenting 'phishing scams' in a creative way.

SMART BUYER: Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath with James Nash State High School student Angela Greer who received a highly commended prize in the Buy Smart Competition for presenting 'phishing scams' in a creative way. Waddington Photography

A CREATIVE Gympie student has been awarded a prize in the Office of Fair Trading's Buy Smart Competition.

Angela Greer from James Nash State High School received the award at a ceremony at Parliament House for researching a consumer topic and presenting it in an interesting way.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath said the wide array of competition entries from students in Years 4 to 12 showed the consumers of the future already knew how to navigate the marketplace.

"By researching and presenting a consumer-related issue such as buying a car, scams or online shopping, the students who entered the competition got their message across to their peers in a relatable and energetic way,” she said.

"It's great to see young Queenslanders taking an interest in the important issues of managing their money and enforcing their consumer rights.

"A big congratulations to Angela for her excellent work.

"I congratulate all the students who entered this year's competition on their creativity.”

Angela was awarded a highly commended prize in the Years 7 to 9 category. Her entry was a creative poster with reversible 'fish scales' that revealed a message about online phishing scams once flipped over. Angela was awarded $50.

Further details of this year's winning competition entries are available on the Office of Fair Trading's website at www.qld.gov.au/buysmartcomp.