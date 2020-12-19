Gympie student wakes up to ‘shock’ sky-high ATAR score

St Patrick's College Gympie Student Ivy Dugdale (front, second from right) was shocked to receive a sky-high ATAR score this morning.

Gympie region students were some of more than 40,000 Queensland students to make history this morning by receiving the state’s first ATAR scores.

The class of 2020 were the first full cohort of Prep, the first Year 7 students in high schools and the first Queenslanders to receive the Australian Tertiary Admission Rank, scored on a 2000-point scale between 99.95 and 0.

St Patrick's College graduate Ivy Dugdale achieved an impressive 97.2 ATAR score, putting her right in the upper echelon of Year 12s across the state this year.

St Patrick’s College Gympie graduate Ivy Dugdale was “shocked” to find that she’d capped off a year of gruelling circumstances by landing one of the highest scores of them all, a whopping 97.2.

“I’m really happy. I’m happy that it’s over but I’m happy I got a good score,” Ivy said this afternoon.

“I was really surprised, I didn’t think I’d get that high.

“I did look at midnight but the ATAR wasn’t out, just the final results. This morning they got released earlier than they were supposed to be and I looked and it was there.

“I woke Mum up and told her, and then got straight on Snapchat and told my friends.

“It was a really good way to end a hard year, the good thing was that we got a whole assessment taken out, other than that school was harder than usual.

“It was good to see the hard work pay off.”

The COVID-19 pandemic made an already unique year that much more daunting for the 2020 cohort, with Ivy remembering a tough slog of exclusively online learning for about six weeks from the end of March.

St Patrick's College graduate Ivy Dugdale (centre) achieved an impressive 97.2 ATAR score, putting her right in the upper echelon of Year 12s across the state this year. Picture: Shane Zahner

But the challenge is behind her now, and she’s got the beginnings of an exciting future mapped out for 2021.

“I’m not 100 per cent sure if I got the highest score at my school, a few people got in the nineties, and a few more got in the eighties,” she said.

“Everyone did really well, we’re really happy.

“I’m planning to go to USC and I want to do a Bachelor of Biomedical Science and move down to the Sunny Coast.”

30 Queensland students achieved the perfect ATAR score, while 694 achieved a 98.9 and above, and 5,343 students received a 91.50 or above.

Education Minister Grace Grace congratulated the cohort on their academic and personal achievements.

“They are the resilient young people who soldiered on through the disruptions caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

“And I remind them: one number does not define you, because there are many pathways to achieving your own vision of success.”