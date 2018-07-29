Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHIP SHAPE: Jacinta Olsen and her crewmates on board the STS Young Endeavour.
SHIP SHAPE: Jacinta Olsen and her crewmates on board the STS Young Endeavour. Contributed
News

Gympie student sets sail on life-changing adventure

JOSH PRESTON
by
29th Jul 2018 12:01 AM

SAILING from Brisbane to Mackay with a bunch of strangers wasn't the first item on Gympie Year 11 student Jacinta Olsen's school holiday agenda, but she found herself at sea aboard the STS Young Endeavour before she could think twice.

The 16-year-old admitted she "didn't have any interest in sailing” when she applied for the voyage, but her mother's persistence and encouragement led her to take the opportunity with both hands.

James Nash State School student Jacinta Olsen enjoying the ocean adventure.
James Nash State School student Jacinta Olsen enjoying the ocean adventure. Contributed

"We were driving down to Brisbane in the middle weekend of the holidays and I wasn't really sure what I was in for at the time,” the James Nash State High School student said.

"When we got there it looked like this pirate ship on the water, and with all these strangers out on this boat I didn't really know what to think.

"On the first night we were climbing the full mast and it was freezing, but we were looking down the Brisbane River and the view was just amazing.

"The next morning we took up the anchor and off we went, up the Brisbane River and past Moreton Bay.

"Halfway through the voyage I thought it wouldn't be that amazing, and then about two days later we realised how life-changing it was.”

The Young Endeavour Youth Scheme, described as providing young Australians with "a unique, challenging and inspirational experience at sea” to boost "self-awareness, teamwork, leadership skills and ... community responsibility”, sets sail on about 20 voyages each year.

James Nash State School student Jacinta Olsen on board the STS Young Endeavour
James Nash State School student Jacinta Olsen on board the STS Young Endeavour Contributed

Since returning from her journey, Ms Olsen said she had formed a special bond with her 22 fellow "youthies” from all over the country and beyond.

"The vibe on the boat was amazing, it was just like a big family out there,” she said.

"There was a girl from St Pat's and another from Noosa, I didn't know them before but we're friends now.

"It was one of the best things we'll look back on in our lives, some of the people there had top university degrees and they still said it was the best thing they'd done.

"We've got a group chat and it's going off all the time.”

Ms Olsen said the journey had also inspired her to take on new opportunities, such as joining the army cadets.

She said she "absolutely” recommended Gympie youths aged between 16 and 23 to apply for future Youth Endeavour voyages.

People interested in a Young Endeavour adventure can apply online at www.youngendeavour.gov.au.

adventure boating gympie news gympie region gympie students humans of gympie james nash state high school people of gympie sailing sailor sailors setting sail sts young endeavour tall ships young endeavour
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    RSL Battle: Motion of no confidence to be moved today

    premium_icon RSL Battle: Motion of no confidence to be moved today

    News Dissident group gets petition to sack social club committee.

    • 29th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    Letter: Ratepayers assoc membership rules

    Letter: Ratepayers assoc membership rules

    News Bylaws prevent councillors from holding office in ratepayers assoc

    • 29th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    Meet the Gympie dentist changing the world

    Meet the Gympie dentist changing the world

    News FOR THE past six years, Dr Tim Topalov of Gympie's River Dental.

    • 29th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
    Diggers secure finals spot after 9-nil victory

    premium_icon Diggers secure finals spot after 9-nil victory

    News 'We just have to be in the top four, anything can happen in finals'

    Local Partners