Gympie student hit by car while reportedly playing chicken

WITNESSES say a Gympie teenager has had a lucky escape after being hit by a car while playing a game of chicken.

The teen suffered a fractured arm in the accident, which happened on Cootharaba Rd below Gympie State High School just after 3pm.

According to witnesses a group of teens were playing around, running out in front of cars.

The teenager was treated at the scene before being taken to Gympie Hospital, while paramedics also comforted his friends and the driver of the car, who were left shaken by the accident.