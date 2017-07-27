25°
Gympie primary school drug use rings alarm bells

scott kovacevic
| 27th Jul 2017 6:00 AM
IT'S SERIOUS: The issue of drug use in our schools is a serious problem, says Gympie MP Tony Perrett.
IT'S SERIOUS: The issue of drug use in our schools is a serious problem, says Gympie MP Tony Perrett.

GYMPIE school students as young as 10 have reportedly been caught using illicit drugs, part of a wider trend which police say is becoming more common.

Numbers released in State Parliament this week showed 1110 students were disciplined for drug related matters in Queensland schools last year.

It was a jump from previous years, with 970 recorded in 2015 and 996 in 2014.

According to Gympie police officer Jon Roche, while there has not been a "dramatic" rise in student drug use in the Gympie region it was certainly "more prevalent".

"Drug use is certainly more than normal," he said.

While more common among secondary students, police were recently called to investigate marijuana use at a Gympie primary school.

According to acting Sgt Roche it was an "anomaly" for students of that age to be caught in the region.

Complaints usually came from the public, who see students out and about after school hours in areas like the Willows duck pond, he said.

"If you're in your uniform you're readily identifiable."

While Gympie was part of the "ice corridor", marijuana was the most common drug, with students only occasionally dabbling in speed or ice.

He said Gympie police had been making it a priority to improve drug education from about Year 4.

St Patrick's College principal Karen Harrison said there was no noted increase in student drug use.

"However we are mindful that in society it is identified as an issue," she said.

"We encourage students to develop safe behaviours and choices, and to support their peers and friends to do the same."

Whether or not there was an increase was a matter of debate between the State Government and the Opposition this week. While LNP Shadow Minister for Education Tracy Davis said she was very concerned about the rising number, Minister for Education Kate Jones said the LNP was being misleading.

Ms Jones said there had been a 15% decrease in tobacco, alcohol and drug-related suspensions since the Palaszczuk government was elected, while enrolments had grown by more than 30,000.

However, Member for Gympie Tony Perrett said arguing over the numbers was pointless.

"I am not interested in nit picking and massaging statistics to gloss over whether we have a serious drug use problem in schools," he said.

"It will do nothing to help solve the scourge of increasing drug use.

"We all know that the use of illicit drugs in society is a significant problem."

Mr Perrett said more needed to be done to protect vulnerable students.

"What is most concerning is the revelation yesterday by the Minister for Education that 34 primary school students have been caught with drugs at school," he said.

"We are talking about children under 12 years-of-age which should be ringing alarm bells for parents, teachers and school officials, bureaucrats and law enforcement.

"No matter what the figure, the thousands of drug related incidents mean that we have a serious problem."

Gympie Times

Topics:  crime drugs gympie school

